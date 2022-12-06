ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Christina Haack Sets the Record Straight on Why She's Not Posting Her and Ant Anstead's Son Hudson Online

Watch: Christina Haack SLAMS Ex Ant Anstead's "Manipulation Tactics" Christina Haack is sticking to her mom's intuition. After celebrating Thanksgiving, the HGTV star took to Instagram and shared new family photos with her husband Josh Hall. While followers could see the faces of her two children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her youngest child's face was covered by an emoji.
Women's Health

Dakota Johnson wore a see-through corset, and she's looking so strong

Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam dress like usual, she shocked folks with a bold patterned suit.
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Page Six

Madonna confuses fans with ‘weird’ black lace balaclava

Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement. On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling. Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week. But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble. “You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented...
Us Weekly

Jenna Johnson Mourns Baby Niece After ‘Unimaginable’ Death: Please Send ‘All of the Love and Prayers’

Sharing her grief. Jenna Johnson revealed that her infant niece has died. “My angel little brother and sweet sister-in-law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week. I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart-wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and […]
HollywoodLife

Becky G Engaged To Simon Lletget: Singer Shows Off Massive Ring From Soccer Star

Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
OK! Magazine

'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos

While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
