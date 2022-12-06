Read full article on original website
Molly-Mae Hague says she's bed-bound with mystery illness following baby shower
Just weeks before she's rumoured to give birth to her first child, Molly-Mae Hague has said she is bed-bound with a mystery illness. Molly-Mae has provided regular pregnancy updates for her fans on social media since her and partner Tommy Fury announced back in September that they were expecting a baby.
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Claims Robyn is ‘Worse in Person’
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn doesn't hold back talking about her dad's wife, Robyn Brown. She says that she's even 'worse,' than how she was portrayed on 'Sister Wives.'
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Throws Shade at Robyn in New TikTok Video About Cereal
Christine Brown posts a video of herself eating cereal, and 'Sister Wives' immediately understood it was shade meant for her ex-sister wife, Robyn Brown. We'll break down the cereal scandal here.
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
Christina Haack Sets the Record Straight on Why She's Not Posting Her and Ant Anstead's Son Hudson Online
Watch: Christina Haack SLAMS Ex Ant Anstead's "Manipulation Tactics" Christina Haack is sticking to her mom's intuition. After celebrating Thanksgiving, the HGTV star took to Instagram and shared new family photos with her husband Josh Hall. While followers could see the faces of her two children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her youngest child's face was covered by an emoji.
‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe just how much tea Gwendlyn Brown is spilling about the broken relationship between her mother Christine and father, Kody.
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson wore a see-through corset, and she's looking so strong
Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam dress like usual, she shocked folks with a bold patterned suit.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Only Showed Affection to Christine When She Made Robyn Happy
'Sister Wives' fans pointed out that the most affectionate Kody was with Christine Brown was when she was bending over backwards for her sister wife, Robyn.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Madonna confuses fans with ‘weird’ black lace balaclava
Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement. On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling. Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week. But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble. “You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Concerned About Robyn and Kody’s Daughter Ariella’s Sleep Schedule
'Sister Wives' fans debate about whether Kody and Robyn's parenting style is healthy for their 5-year-old daughter after her sleep schedule was revealed.
Jenna Johnson Mourns Baby Niece After ‘Unimaginable’ Death: Please Send ‘All of the Love and Prayers’
Sharing her grief. Jenna Johnson revealed that her infant niece has died. “My angel little brother and sweet sister-in-law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week. I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart-wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and […]
Women's Health
At 53, Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Epic Abs And Toned Legs In A Plunging, See-Through Jumpsuit In New Photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones was totally working the red carpet this week in a sheer, plunging jumpsuit that was all kinds of strong. The actress, 53, showed off her epic abs and toned AF legs while promoting her new Disney+ show. When it comes to her workouts, Catherine likes all kinds of...
Becky G Engaged To Simon Lletget: Singer Shows Off Massive Ring From Soccer Star
Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
TODAY.com
See Dwayne Johnson holding his kids as they watch wife Lauren perform the national anthem
Dwayne Johnson can’t help but gush about his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their beautiful family. On Sunday Dec. 4, Hashian welcomed guests to the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks by belting out the national anthem. The next...
'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos
While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
