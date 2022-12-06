Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement. On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling. Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week. But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble. “You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented...

1 DAY AGO