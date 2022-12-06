ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
The Spun

Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job

Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tiger lands FCS coaching job

In what has become a trend, a former Auburn football player has climbed the ladder in college coaching. After spending a season as a graduate assistant for Gus Malzahn and Travis Williams at UCF, former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis has landed a full-time coaching job at an in-state school. North...
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders, Former NFL Coach Hiring Rumor Is False

There was a rumor floating around this Wednesday that Deion Sanders hired Mike Zimmer as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. That rumor was eventually debunked. According to Colorado reporter Brian Howell, the Buffaloes have not hired Zimmer as their defensive coordinator. "Regarding the reports of former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer becoming...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Perfect Landing Spot For Top Transfer Quarterback

Earlier this week, it was announced that Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders intends to enter his name in the transfer portal. He should have several suitors this offseason. During an appearance on "Next Round Live," ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill shared his thoughts on Sanders' future. Luginbill believes Auburn makes a...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement

Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...
The Spun

Report: 10 Schools Forming Football-Only Conference In Jump From FCS To FBS

Conference realignment in the college football world continues to churn. On Friday, news of a new 10-team, football-only conference was reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The remaining members of the Atlantic Sun and WAC have reportedly agreed to align and form the 10-team conference as they make...

