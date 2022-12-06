Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Stanford's Coaching Search Reportedly Down To 2 Finalists
On November 27th and following a disappointing 3-9 season, Stanford's David Shaw announced his resignation from the Cardinal program. Less than two weeks later, it appears that Stanford has narrowed their search for a new head coach down to two names. According to college football ...
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Mike Zimmer to join Deion Sanders as Colorado defensive coordinator
Veteran NFL head coach Mike Zimmer has a history of leading defenses dating back to his days as the defensive
Biletnikoff Award, Given To Nation's Top Wide Receiver, Announced
The 2022 college football season is coming to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday, the college football awards show took place on ESPN. The elite players like Georgia's Jalen Carter, Alabama's Will Anderson and TCU's Max Duggan were all given awards tonight. Perhaps...
Former BYU edge rusher Logan Fano has decided on his new school
A 4-star recruit out of Timpview High School, Logan Fano announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to the University of Utah
Trent Dilfer Reportedly Makes Defensive Coordinator Hire
Trent Dilfer has his work cut out for him as the first-time coach of any college, let alone as head coach of UAB. But he's starting to assemble his staff, starting with a longtime ally. According to Steve Irvine of 1819news.com and FOX's Bruce Feldman, Dilfer is expected to bring...
Former Tiger lands FCS coaching job
In what has become a trend, a former Auburn football player has climbed the ladder in college coaching. After spending a season as a graduate assistant for Gus Malzahn and Travis Williams at UCF, former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis has landed a full-time coaching job at an in-state school. North...
Recruiting Rumblings
A look into some happenings in the recruiting world the past few days
Deion Sanders, Former NFL Coach Hiring Rumor Is False
There was a rumor floating around this Wednesday that Deion Sanders hired Mike Zimmer as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. That rumor was eventually debunked. According to Colorado reporter Brian Howell, the Buffaloes have not hired Zimmer as their defensive coordinator. "Regarding the reports of former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer becoming...
Legendary College Basketball Coach Stepping Down Amid Health Concerns
Legendary basketball coach Larry Brown is stepping down from his position within the Memphis Tigers program due to a health concern. The health issue is not considered serious, per a release from Memphis. Brown, an NCAA and NBA champion, joined Penny Hardaway's staff as a special advisor in July 2021....
Look: Transferring Mississippi State Player Takes Shot At Mike Leach
Dillon Johnson didn't stick to the typical script when announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal. When posting the news Wednesday night, the Mississippi State running back included an unusual line regarding head coach Mike Leach. "It has been an honor to participate in this program with you all....
ESPN Analyst Names Perfect Landing Spot For Top Transfer Quarterback
Earlier this week, it was announced that Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders intends to enter his name in the transfer portal. He should have several suitors this offseason. During an appearance on "Next Round Live," ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill shared his thoughts on Sanders' future. Luginbill believes Auburn makes a...
NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement
Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...
Report: 10 Schools Forming Football-Only Conference In Jump From FCS To FBS
Conference realignment in the college football world continues to churn. On Friday, news of a new 10-team, football-only conference was reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The remaining members of the Atlantic Sun and WAC have reportedly agreed to align and form the 10-team conference as they make...
Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Rankings the best hires from the coaching carousel
The coaching carousel is moving quickly with college football coaching hires being made faster than ever before. We’ll be grading
