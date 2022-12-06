Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
rooseveltislanddaily.news
What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
Eater
Lord’s Is British Meat Done Right
As New York continues to drown in generic brasseries and chophouses — venues where most diners could recite the menu from memory without ever seeing it in the first place — a damn fine Greenwich Village restaurant is packing the house with gutsy British fare. Tripe jiggles in...
Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources
Sherry-Lehmann — the posh wine store that has long cultivated a reputation as New York City’s preeminent booze merchant — is in danger of closing its doors as its free-spending corporate clientele continue to shy away from Midtown Manhattan, The Post has learned. The 88-year-old institution, which once counted Greta Garbo among its loyal customers and is credited with introducing Dom Perignon to the US in 1946, has botched a bold, risky bid to expand its business nationwide, even as the Big Apple struggles to recover from the pandemic, sources tell The Post. Sherry-Lehmann now owes New York state a whopping $3.1...
Thrillist
Look Inside This Century-Old Castle Villa for Sale Just Outside NYC
If you've ever dreamed of living in a castle but aren't quite ready to leave the NYC area, this one is for you. The historic Villa Keen is officially on the market in Irvington, New York, a town in Westchester County north of NYC. Sitting on 2.4 acres and dating back to 1929, the property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a pool and pool house, an oak-paneled library, and stained glass windows throughout the home.
Eater
Olmsted Team Goes for Smoke-Show Drama at First Manhattan Restaurant
Five Acres opens in Rockefeller Center today, December 8, the last in the quartet of marquis restaurants to debut this fall that includes Le Rock, Naro, and Jupiter. This one, from chef Greg Baxtrom — of Brooklyn’s Olmsted that opened in 2016, followed by Maison Yaki, and most recently, Patti Ann’s Family Restaurant and Bakery – displays an all-American menu that fronts vegetables and occasionally detours into squab or guinea hen territory among mains.
Eater
This Speakeasy Bar Is Hidden Below a Flushing Ramen Joint
Did New York City need another speakeasy? Probably not. But Shaku Ramen, a new Flushing restaurant neighboring an H Mart, has a hidden bar downstairs, according to QNS.com. Enter through the kitchen and down a flight of stairs and find the 25-seat Below Shaku, in a room with black granite walls and red accents. While upstairs the focus is on ramen in casual digs, Below Shaku is meant to be more luxurious with bottle service, and DIY cocktails with soju and fresh juice. The speakeasy is open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday starting on December 15; upstairs, Shaku Ramen operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, at 156-30 Northern Boulevard, near Depot Road.
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
Pickleball no longer allowed at West Village playground
NEW YORK -- There's an update on a turf battle at a West Village park.Pickleball will no longer be allowed at Seravalli Playground.READ MORE: Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parksThe city's parks department says instead, players can head to two courts near James J. Walker Park that were built solely for pickleball.The change comes after parents started a petition saying the playground should be reserved for children.
Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers
The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant opens December 7 and there's going to be plenty of cheesecake
Organizers say the pop-up restaurant will have plenty of opportunities for photo ops, including that iconic kitchen table. Menu options include Sophia's lasagna al forno, and a Miami-style Cuban sandwich.
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
newyorkupstate.com
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
NBC New York
Manhattan Renters Face Sticker Shock With Average Rent at $5,200
The median rent for a Manhattan apartment in November hit $4,033, up from $3,964 in October, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average rent, which is often skewed by luxury sales, fell slightly for the month but is still up 19% over last year, hitting $5,249 in November.
10 of Alicia Keys’s favorite spots in New York City
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was born and raised in NYC, so you know she’s got a full lineup of favorite spots. Keys was born in Hell’s Kitchen in 1981 and was raised in Harlem, where she got to grow up around prestigious institutions like the Apollo Theater and the National Black Theater.
