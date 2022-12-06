ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lebanon-Express

ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any challenged library material before it is reviewed. The ACLU argues in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Independence School District's current policy violates students' First...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

