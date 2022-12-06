Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
Quick game helped the Gamecocks offense
No. 19 South Carolina stunned then-No. 7 Clemson, 31-30, at the end of the regular season. Former Gamecocks receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to point out why Carolina had a successful day on offense despï¿½
Notre Dame Hosting Kicker Transfer This Weekend
With the departure of kicker Blake Grupe this offseason, Notre Dame will once again be in the market for a kicker following the Gator Bowl. From what we’ve learned at Irish Illustrated and 247Sports, special teams coordinator Brian Mason has his eye on a graduate transfer. Sources have indicated...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the next generation of hoopers
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC’s women’s basketball team is doing more than taking home championship trophies. They’re also winning the hearts of young women around the Upstate. The Gamecocks inspired young Riley Stack. As a little kid, she used to go to South Carolina youth sports...
Rattler playing at an elite level
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to break down the performance of quarterback Spencer Rattler in Carolina's 31-30 win against archrival and then-No. 7 Clemson. Rattler threw foï¿½
Kenion makes decision about football career
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Traevon Kenion made an announcement about his football career on Thursday afternoon. Kenion wrote that he “will be stepping away from football” in a post on social media. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game...
I Have 23 Questions to Ask
All Questions; no qualifying statements thereafter. Let’s roll…. 1 — Will Tyler Buchner earn a start for Notre Dame next season?. 2 — Will Chris Tyree play primarily slot receiver at Notre Dame next season, running back 1C at Notre Dame, or running back elsewhere?. 3 —...
Tracker: South Carolina players entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and it will stay that way until Jan. 18. As of Thursday morning, five scholarship players from the South Carolina football team have jumped in. To keep up with who’s elected to leave the program, we’ve listed each player below, with all the latest details.
Enagbare turning in solid rookie season with the Packers
Former South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare is turning in a strong rookie season in the NFL. Enagbare, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, has totaled 26 tackles with two sacks in his first year at the game’s highest level. Enagbare’s best game statistically came in Week 12 when he recorded seven tackles in Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman
Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
Gamecocks OL officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal
A week after Jordan Davis announced he was leaving the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, his name appeared in NCAA Transfer Portal. The second-year offensive lineman wrote in a post on Twitter: “First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at USC. There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff. My experience at USC has been the best experience I could ask for. They really took me in like family and taught me a lot of things. And for my brothers in the locker room, thanks for the countless memories that will last a lifetime and I'm thankful for the relationship we built.
Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football
In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
Western Michigan targeting Lance Taylor as next head coach
Western Michigan has targeted Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to be the school's next head coach, sources told Pete Thamel.
How South Carolina Has Changed Under Shane Beamer
Head coach Shane Beamer has changed the perception of South Carolina due to improvements in multiple aspects.
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets celebrate 1970 4A Football State Championship
In 1970, 30 Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, led by Hall-of-Fame head coach Mooney Player, came together to win a 4A State Championship. On December 3, 2022, 21 of those 30 players along with two coaches celebrated the 52nd anniversary of that title. “I look back and see friends that I...
walterborolive.com
Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
wach.com
Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000
LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0