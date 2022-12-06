A week after Jordan Davis announced he was leaving the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, his name appeared in NCAA Transfer Portal. The second-year offensive lineman wrote in a post on Twitter: “First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at USC. There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff. My experience at USC has been the best experience I could ask for. They really took me in like family and taught me a lot of things. And for my brothers in the locker room, thanks for the countless memories that will last a lifetime and I'm thankful for the relationship we built.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO