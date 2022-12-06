ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Quick game helped the Gamecocks offense

No. 19 South Carolina stunned then-No. 7 Clemson, 31-30, at the end of the regular season. Former Gamecocks receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to point out why Carolina had a successful day on offense despï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Notre Dame Hosting Kicker Transfer This Weekend

With the departure of kicker Blake Grupe this offseason, Notre Dame will once again be in the market for a kicker following the Gator Bowl. From what we've learned at Irish Illustrated and 247Sports, special teams coordinator Brian Mason has his eye on a graduate transfer. Sources have indicated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Rattler playing at an elite level

Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to break down the performance of quarterback Spencer Rattler in Carolina's 31-30 win against archrival and then-No. 7 Clemson. Rattler threw foï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Kenion makes decision about football career

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Traevon Kenion made an announcement about his football career on Thursday afternoon. Kenion wrote that he “will be stepping away from football” in a post on social media. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

I Have 23 Questions to Ask

All Questions; no qualifying statements thereafter. Let's roll…. 1 — Will Tyler Buchner earn a start for Notre Dame next season?. 2 — Will Chris Tyree play primarily slot receiver at Notre Dame next season, running back 1C at Notre Dame, or running back elsewhere?. 3 —...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Tracker: South Carolina players entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and it will stay that way until Jan. 18. As of Thursday morning, five scholarship players from the South Carolina football team have jumped in. To keep up with who's elected to leave the program, we've listed each player below, with all the latest details.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Enagbare turning in solid rookie season with the Packers

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare is turning in a strong rookie season in the NFL. Enagbare, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, has totaled 26 tackles with two sacks in his first year at the game's highest level. Enagbare's best game statistically came in Week 12 when he recorded seven tackles in Green Bay's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman

Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Gamecocks OL officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A week after Jordan Davis announced he was leaving the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, his name appeared in NCAA Transfer Portal. The second-year offensive lineman wrote in a post on Twitter: "First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at USC. There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff. My experience at USC has been the best experience I could ask for. They really took me in like family and taught me a lot of things. And for my brothers in the locker room, thanks for the countless memories that will last a lifetime and I'm thankful for the relationship we built.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football

In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets celebrate 1970 4A Football State Championship

In 1970, 30 Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, led by Hall-of-Fame head coach Mooney Player, came together to win a 4A State Championship. On December 3, 2022, 21 of those 30 players along with two coaches celebrated the 52nd anniversary of that title. "I look back and see friends that I...
HOPKINS, SC
walterborolive.com

Matt Lynch has been named head men's basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie

Becoming the head men's basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie "is a dream come true," Lynch said. "Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000

LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
LUGOFF, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the 'Bradford Pear Bounty' is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

