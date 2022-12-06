Four men with area ties to South Bend have been named to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary team. The team recognizes athletes for outstanding accomplishments as a high school senior basketball player 25 years ago. Lincoln Glass of South Bend Clay and Steve Reynolds of South Bend Riley are two local athletes to be honored while Greg Tonagel of LaPorte and Brian Wray of Plymouth are a pair of area athletes being honored. ...

