Women's basketball plays host to Mitchell College on Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's basketball will play host to Mitchell College on Saturday (Dec. 10) as the Bears play their final home game of 2022. The game against Mitchell is set to tip-off at 3 p.m. in the Pizzitola Sports Center. For those unable to make it to the...
Track and Field Set for Pair of Meets Before Finals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown track and field programs will be represented at two different meets this weekend in their final competition before the holiday break. The women will send five athletes to the URI Pentathlon on Friday to compete in the pentathlon, while the men will have a group of distance runners competing at the Beacon Invite at the Track at New Balance in Boston.
Brown Football Earns 14 Phil Steele All-Ivy Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Twelve Brown football players have been named to the Phil Steele FCS All-Ivy League Team, the organization announced on Friday. The 12 players combined for 14 separate accolades in this year's awards. First Team. Wes Rockett (PR) Second Team. Wes Rockett (WR) Donovan Allen (OL) Wes...
Wrestling Opens at Home Against Nationally-Ranked Pitt and Michigan State
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown University wrestling team hosts a pair of nationally-ranked Power 5 programs this weekend in No. 20 Pitt (3-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. and No. 25 Michigan State (5-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Prior to Saturday's match, Assistant...
Maxwell, Myers selected to play in NEWISA Senior Bowl
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seniors Zoe Maxwell and Claire Myers of Brown women's soccer have been selected to play in the NEWISA Senior Bowl. Maxwell started all 17 games this season for the Bears and recorded one assist. In her career at Brown, she has played in 68 games, starting 63, and compiled five goals and seven assists for 17 points. The Irvington, N.Y. native played a total of 5,069 minutes as a Bear.
Bears Host Union and RPI to Finish First Half
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The first half of the season comes to a close for Brown University women's hockey when the team faces a pair of ECAC foes at home against Union on Friday at 6 p.m. and RPI on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both games are at Meehan Auditorium...
Men's basketball set for matchup at Michigan State
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will travel to East Lansing, Mich. to take on the Big Ten's Michigan State this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The Bears have won five straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2019-20 season. The last four of those have all come on the road, giving Brown its longest road game winning streak since 2003-04. The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network.Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
Men's Hockey Closes First Half with ECAC Weekend at Clarkson, St. Lawrence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (4-8-1, 1-6-1 ECAC) close out the first half of the 2022-23 campaign with a pair of ECAC conference games on the road, beginning with a clash with the Clarkson Golden Knights (7-8-0, 3-3-0 ECAC) on Friday (Dec. 9) at Cheel Arena. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Brown takes on the St. Lawrence Saints (6-8-0, 3-3-0 ECAC) at Appleton Arena.
Three Bears Score in Friday Night Win Over Union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Three different members of the Brown University women's hockey team found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Union Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. Scoring for the Bears (5-7-1, 3-4-0 ECAC) were senior Madie Stockfish for her first of the season, sophomore Anna Hurd and freshman Jade Iginla. The lone goal for the Dutchwomen (8-7-1, 3-4-1 ECAC) came from senior Emily King.
Brown falls to Providence, 62-44
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball fell at Providence on Wednesday night, 62-44. Grace Arnolie led the Bears with 15 points. Arnolie was the biggest offensive weapon for Brown (6-4) as the Bears finished with a season-low 44 points against Providence (7-4). Grace Kirk was second on the team with six points, hitting two threes. Arnolie also had two made threes but Brown finished just 7-for-24 from beyond the arc.
Ferrari's three lifts men's basketball to victory over Rhode Island
KINGSTON, R.I. – A Kimo Ferrari three-pointer with 55 seconds left in the game lifted the Brown men's basketball team over Rhode Island 59-58 Wednesday night at the Ryan Center. It was the Bears' first win at the Ryan Center since the building's construction in 2002. "It was an...
