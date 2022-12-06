PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will travel to East Lansing, Mich. to take on the Big Ten's Michigan State this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The Bears have won five straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2019-20 season. The last four of those have all come on the road, giving Brown its longest road game winning streak since 2003-04. The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network.Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO