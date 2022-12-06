Read full article on original website
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
Report: UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. following OC Phil Longo to UW
MADISON, Wis. — North Carolina offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. is expected to join new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell on the Badgers' coaching staff, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Bicknell has experience coaching with Phil Longo, who will join UW's staff as...
CBS Sports
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was Badgers' interim coach, says he won't return in 2023
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Badgers' staff for the 2023 season as the program transitions to a new regime under Luke Fickell. Leonhard guided Wisconsin to a 4-3 mark over the final seven games of the regular season while serving as interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job
Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
Marconews.com
Week 14 NFL power rankings: Eagles remain No. 1, but rest of top five gets shakeup
NFL power rankings entering Week 14 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Eagles (1): Their 11-1 record remains the league's best, but Philadelphia must now maintain its pace despite going on the road for the next three weeks – a trip that will conclude in Dallas for perhaps the league's most-anticipated matchup of the season. QB Jalen Hurts can also further fuel his billowing MVP campaign. Quite surprisingly the NFL's third-rated passer (108.3), Hurts needs one more rushing TD to become the first quarterback with at least 10 in successive years.
NBC Sports
UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program
LAS VEGAS — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances. Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons. “I’m honored and excited to begin...
Marconews.com
Reports: Atlanta Falcons to bench Marcus Mariota, start Desmond Ridder at quarterback
With the 2022 NFL season rapidly waning and playoff races narrowing, the Atlanta Falcons will reportedly make a major shakeup. According to multiple reports, the team will bench starting quarterback Marcus Mariota following its Week 14 bye and will turn to Desmond Ridder for the rest of the season. Atlanta's...
Grading each Power Five hire in the 2022-23 coaching carousel
This year’s coaching carousel hasn’t seen the movement of last year with Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma or Brian Kelly jumping from Notre Dame to LSU, but it has been exciting nonetheless. The Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers jumped into the mix early on in the season with the...
New York Post
Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson’s third field goal with 12:20...
Express: Purdue's Coaching Hot Board 1.0
The search is on for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. And, like when Brohm was hired by A.D. Mike Bobinski prior to the 2017 season, Purdue likely will target a coach with an offensive background. It would seem to be prudent, given the school’s reputation as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”
Newsstand: Hilarious video from Michigan football locker room after Ohio State win
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson posted video from the Wolverines’ locker room after a 45-23 win over Ohio State on a recent YouTube video. It shows Leon Franklin, Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings and Cornelius Johnson, with some funny moments. Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2021...
Marconews.com
Gus Johnson on what makes Georgia football so dominant
Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson talks all things college football with Sports Seriously and tells us about his partnership with Hampton by Hilton.
Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive
Baker Mayfield was hyped after leading the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. He headbutted his teammate.
Ranking College Football's Open Head-Coaching Jobs for the 2022-23 Carousel
A complete breakdown and ranking of which open college football head-coaching jobs are the best in the 2022-23 carousel.
