Colorado State

The Spun

Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was Badgers' interim coach, says he won't return in 2023

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Badgers' staff for the 2023 season as the program transitions to a new regime under Luke Fickell. Leonhard guided Wisconsin to a 4-3 mark over the final seven games of the regular season while serving as interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Marconews.com

Week 14 NFL power rankings: Eagles remain No. 1, but rest of top five gets shakeup

NFL power rankings entering Week 14 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Eagles (1): Their 11-1 record remains the league's best, but Philadelphia must now maintain its pace despite going on the road for the next three weeks – a trip that will conclude in Dallas for perhaps the league's most-anticipated matchup of the season. QB Jalen Hurts can also further fuel his billowing MVP campaign. Quite surprisingly the NFL's third-rated passer (108.3), Hurts needs one more rushing TD to become the first quarterback with at least 10 in successive years.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program

LAS VEGAS — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances. Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons. “I’m honored and excited to begin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
New York Post

Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.  Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.  Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson’s third field goal with 12:20...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Express: Purdue's Coaching Hot Board 1.0

The search is on for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. And, like when Brohm was hired by A.D. Mike Bobinski prior to the 2017 season, Purdue likely will target a coach with an offensive background. It would seem to be prudent, given the school’s reputation as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

