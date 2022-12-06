ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head

The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
Tarboro police searching for man who allegedly shot dog

TARBORO, N.C. — Tarboro police on Friday were looking for a man whom neighbors claimed shot their dog. Police said that residents of a home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street told them Ladarius Devon Powell, 31, had complained about the dog before, and on Thursday night, entered their home and shot it with a handgun. The residents said the dog was restrained at the time, and multiple family members, including children, were present and witnessed the attack.
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
Former Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny dies at 76

Longtime Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny died at the age of 76. Matheny passed away from pancreatic cancer Saturday, the morning of Zebulon's Christmas parade. A Vietnam war veteran, he was the town's mayor for 28 years. His memorial service was held Friday morning at Zebulon Baptist Church.
Roxboro shifts Christmas parade route to avoid building at risk of collapse

The parade route will begin as planned at 2 p.m. and proceed from Carver Drive to West Morehead Street. From there, the parade will turn onto West Morehead Street, then left on North Lamar Street, through to the intersection of Gordon Street. Access from Madison Boulevard at Gordon Street, Court Street, Reams Avenue and West Morehead Street will close as a result of the revised route.
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud

A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
New Bern caps of perfect season with 4A title over Grimsley

Chapel Hill, N.C. — New Bern’s Aronne Herring, Chamir Wright and Damaree Tucker scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Bears ran for 394 yards as a team to defeat Grimsley 40-28 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship at Kenan Stadium on Friday in a battle of two unbeatens. The title is New Bern’s fourth as a program and first since 2014.
1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro

Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
