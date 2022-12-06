TARBORO, N.C. — Tarboro police on Friday were looking for a man whom neighbors claimed shot their dog. Police said that residents of a home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street told them Ladarius Devon Powell, 31, had complained about the dog before, and on Thursday night, entered their home and shot it with a handgun. The residents said the dog was restrained at the time, and multiple family members, including children, were present and witnessed the attack.

TARBORO, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO