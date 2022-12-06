Read full article on original website
Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head
The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
Tarboro police searching for man who allegedly shot dog
TARBORO, N.C. — Tarboro police on Friday were looking for a man whom neighbors claimed shot their dog. Police said that residents of a home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street told them Ladarius Devon Powell, 31, had complained about the dog before, and on Thursday night, entered their home and shot it with a handgun. The residents said the dog was restrained at the time, and multiple family members, including children, were present and witnessed the attack.
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
Neuse Charter dedicates homecoming basketball game to 5-year-old girl who died of brain cancer
The Neuse Charter community came together tonight to shower this Lilian Blackman's family with love and support. Lilian Blackman lost her life to brain cancer in November, and tonight’s basketball game was dedicated to her. She was only five years old when she passed away, leaving behind her twin...
K-9 officer on leave after whistleblowing comes to settlement with town of Bailey
BAILEY, N.C. — The town of Bailey and a K-9 police officer have reached an undisclosed settlement. The police department placed K-9 officer Evan Sokolove on leave for what he believes was retaliation for whistleblowing and cooperating with an investigation into Police Chief Cathy Callahan. Sokolove said Callahan had...
Raleigh families witness aftermath of Hawaii shark attack, authorities search for missing woman
KIHEI, HAWAII — Several families from the Raleigh area visiting Hawaii received quite the scare Thursday about a possible deadly shark attack off the coast of their hotel. WRAL News is hosting 28 local clients and their family members in Maui for several days. Joel Davis, vice president and...
Former Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny dies at 76
Longtime Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny died at the age of 76. Matheny passed away from pancreatic cancer Saturday, the morning of Zebulon's Christmas parade. A Vietnam war veteran, he was the town's mayor for 28 years. His memorial service was held Friday morning at Zebulon Baptist Church.
Meet the Cary woman behind the Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper
CARY, N.C. — Sitting in her real estate office in Cary, Becky Harper doesn’t look like a politico. She’s never held elected office and doesn’t want to – but she is passionate about fair voting districts. Harper volunteered to be one of the plaintiffs in...
A home for the holidays: Wake animal shelter hosts pre-Christmas adoption special
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is hosting a one-week adoption special, aiming to find homes for animals for the holidays. Between Monday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 18, the adoption fee for dogs will be $25, and cats are name-your-price. There are 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting to be adopted.
Roxboro shifts Christmas parade route to avoid building at risk of collapse
The parade route will begin as planned at 2 p.m. and proceed from Carver Drive to West Morehead Street. From there, the parade will turn onto West Morehead Street, then left on North Lamar Street, through to the intersection of Gordon Street. Access from Madison Boulevard at Gordon Street, Court Street, Reams Avenue and West Morehead Street will close as a result of the revised route.
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
Knightdale couple use outdoor holiday decorations to raise donations for charitable causes
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A family in Knightdale goes all out every year for Christmas. And as the lights and inflatables have become an attraction, they have turned their effort into giving back. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday...
New Bern caps of perfect season with 4A title over Grimsley
Chapel Hill, N.C. — New Bern’s Aronne Herring, Chamir Wright and Damaree Tucker scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Bears ran for 394 yards as a team to defeat Grimsley 40-28 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship at Kenan Stadium on Friday in a battle of two unbeatens. The title is New Bern’s fourth as a program and first since 2014.
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Pre-order now for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep...
Hurricanes to wear Raleigh IceCaps sweaters for warmups during inaugural North Carolina Night
Raleigh, N.C. — Longtime Raleigh hockey fans will get a treat for the Carolina Hurricanes' Jan. 10 home game against the New Jersey Devils. The team will host its inaugural North Carolina night at PNC Arena and wear Raleigh IceCaps sweaters during warmups in a nod to the city's hockey heritage.
1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro
Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
