Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Do Giants stand a chance against a red-hot Eagles team? | On Site
As the playoff race heats up, this divisional matchup means everything for the Giants and Eagles. So where's the smart money? Art Stapleton has the info.
Baker Mayfield joining Los Angeles Rams could avert NFL scheduling disaster | Opinion
The Los Angeles Rams have done the NFL's schedule makers a solid. Thursday night, they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup of two of the league's most disappointing teams – hardly the kind of showcase new streaming partner Prime Video would have hoped for. And, sure, the...
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true ...
Joe Montana shares his advice to 49ers QB Brock Purdy
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously this week and shared what advice he'd give Brock Purdy now that he's the starting QB in San Francisco.
Baker Mayfield rallies Los Angeles Rams past Las Vegas Raiders in final minute
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Winners and losers of TNF: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to improbable comeback win vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams played a home game Thursday night, but the atmosphere inside SoFi Stadium didn’t appear that way. Playing in front of a plethora of Raiders fans, the Rams stunned the franchise that once called Los Angeles home, 17-16, on Thursday night. The win snapped a six-game...
NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 14
With a shortage of games with 6 teams on their bye week (thankfully the final bye week of 2022), we offer a variety pack of picks that touch different bases. We have a sneaky-hot player scoring a touchdown (again), a couple of Pro Bowl tight ends hitting the Under and 2 guys in division games hitting the Over.
Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson, who never played a game with team
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Friday, two weeks after claiming the former Los Angeles Rams starter. Henderson, 25, never played a game with the Jaguars after he was claimed on Nov. 23. The running back was declared inactive both weeks he spent with Jacksonville and was listed as questionable in Week 13 due to an illness.
Baker Mayfield may be a mediocre quarterback, but he's entertaining
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Baker Mayfield is a certified NFL Draft bust. We can say that with absolute certainty after the Cleveland Browns selected him first overall in 2018. But we can also say that...
'Not even close to bitter:' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts
Back with his wife, Linda, to continue the work they began with their foundation, kNot Today, on the east side of Indianapolis early in his coaching tenure with the Colts. One month, to the day, after Reich was fired as the team’s head coach with a 40-33-1 record, cutting short a tenure he’d hoped would be much longer.
NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money
There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let's find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 14 odds, here is a "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Reports: Atlanta Falcons to bench Marcus Mariota, start Desmond Ridder at quarterback
With the 2022 NFL season rapidly waning and playoff races narrowing, the Atlanta Falcons will reportedly make a major shakeup. According to multiple reports, the team will bench starting quarterback Marcus Mariota following its Week 14 bye and will turn to Desmond Ridder for the rest of the season. Atlanta's...
College football award winners for the 2022 season: Who took home trophies?
Many of the major individual awards for the 2022 college football season were handed out Thursday night at the "Home Depot College Football Awards." Here are the big award winners for 2022, excluding the Heisman Trophy (which will be handed out Saturday):. Maxwell Award (player of the year): Caleb Williams,...
Vikings' success might be difficult to understand, but win total isn't a fluke | Opinion
The most basic statistics say the Minnesota Vikings shouldn't be this good. The advanced stats provide even more evidence that this success isn't sustainable. The majority of national experts have declared that what we are seeing is more fluke than fact. Yet, 13 weeks into the season the Vikings are...
Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes' return to the Mullett turned into one big streak-ending party. Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night.
WATCH: Race Thompson Drains 3-Pointer Against Arizona
Indiana forward Race Thompson got hot from 3-point land in the first half against Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
Watch: Illinois HC Brad Underwood rips his team following 15-point loss to Penn State
Following No. 17 Illinois' 74-59 loss to Penn State on Saturday, head coach Brad Underwood met with the media and didn't hold back in lambasting his squad for its "uninspired" effort. "This didn't have anything to do with X's and O's, this had everything to do with heart and being...
Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-10) Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Thunder were dropped 123-102 in Memphis against...
