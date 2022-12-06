ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 14

With a shortage of games with 6 teams on their bye week (thankfully the final bye week of 2022), we offer a variety pack of picks that touch different bases. We have a sneaky-hot player scoring a touchdown (again), a couple of Pro Bowl tight ends hitting the Under and 2 guys in division games hitting the Over.
Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson, who never played a game with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Friday, two weeks after claiming the former Los Angeles Rams starter. Henderson, 25, never played a game with the Jaguars after he was claimed on Nov. 23. The running back was declared inactive both weeks he spent with Jacksonville and was listed as questionable in Week 13 due to an illness.
Baker Mayfield may be a mediocre quarterback, but he's entertaining

This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Baker Mayfield is a certified NFL Draft bust. We can say that with absolute certainty after the Cleveland Browns selected him first overall in 2018. But we can also say that...
NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money

There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let's find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 14 odds, here is a "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
College football award winners for the 2022 season: Who took home trophies?

Many of the major individual awards for the 2022 college football season were handed out Thursday night at the "Home Depot College Football Awards." Here are the big award winners for 2022, excluding the Heisman Trophy (which will be handed out Saturday):. Maxwell Award (player of the year): Caleb Williams,...
Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes' return to the Mullett turned into one big streak-ending party. Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-10) Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Thunder were dropped 123-102 in Memphis against...
