4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
wogx.com
Mystery debris found on Florida beach believed to be shipwreck remains from 1800s
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County residents waiting on seawall permits ahead of next storm
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - A tropical depression forming in the Atlantic isn't heading toward Florida, but it will send large waves. That combined with high tides could cause more erosion in parts of Volusia County. "We’re just trying to save what we have, try to limit the damage," said Ken Meister,...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
SEE: World’s largest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
WESH
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
Florida Teen Blames 'Shadow In The Road' For Crashing Truck Into House
The suspect claims the shadow caused him to swerved off the road.
WESH
Flagler County first responder couple saves choking baby
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County sheriff's deputy and a dispatcher who just happened to be husband and wife also happened to be in the right place at the right time. The couple was taking part in the sheriff's shop with a cop event when they saved a baby who was choking.
palmcoastobserver.com
A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast
A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast, replacing the three-story B. Paul Katz Professional Center. The Wawa will be the second one in the area, after the first opened in 2020 on State Road 100. A site plan application for the new convenience store and gas station was submitted to the City of Palm Coast on Sept. 12.
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Department of Health offers free At-Home HIV testing for World AIDS Day
BREVARD COUNTY — The Orange County Department of Health has announced a program providing free At-Home HIV testing kits to residents in Central Florida, including Brevard County, in observance of World AIDS Day this month. The Area 7 HIV program benefits Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Brevard counties, where residents...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather returns on Thursday. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be an issue along the beaches as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime report for week 12-09-22
Ashley Elizabeth Curtis, of Cocoa, aggravated battery. Nicole Woodard, of Cocoa, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence. Trevor Dante Merritt, of Rockledge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon, shooting or throwing missile into...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade
Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
2 missing Volusia County teens found safe, 1 still missing
DELTONA, Fla. — UPDATE: Volusia County deputies said Wednesday afternoon that missing teens Hailey Amengual and Jyliesa Izquierdo were both found safe. Evelina Fabinski is still missing. Deputies in Volusia County are searching for three missing girls from Deltona. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said...
