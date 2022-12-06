ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Quad City FIRST LEGO League Robotics Event at Putnam

As a LEGO fan, it is great to see young minds come together to learn, teach, and grow with LEGO robotics! This awesome event kicks off tomorrow on December 10th. FIRST LEGO League robotics programs inspire the next generation of change-makers. Students develop technical and team-building skills, leadership and problem-solving skills, and foster self-confidence.
DAVENPORT, IA
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?

The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport Featured On Thursday's Jeopardy Episode

The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
DAVENPORT, IA
Make Christmas Day Bright For QC Kids With Davenport Police's Toy Drive

This weekend, the Davenport Police Department has a great way you can help out local kids who really deserve a good Christmas. On Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th, the police will host their 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser. It will benefit kids and families who are involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
Muscatine County Fair Announces Headliner For 2023

The Muscatine County Fair Had some big news to share today! We now know who will be headlining the event. The Muscatine County Fair Board was very excited to announce the headlining musical act for the 2023 Muscatine County Fair in West Liberty, Iowa. The concert this year is on July 22, 2023. With Headliner Josh Turner.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal

Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
IOWA CITY, IA
Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

