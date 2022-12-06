Read full article on original website
Quad City FIRST LEGO League Robotics Event at Putnam
As a LEGO fan, it is great to see young minds come together to learn, teach, and grow with LEGO robotics! This awesome event kicks off tomorrow on December 10th. FIRST LEGO League robotics programs inspire the next generation of change-makers. Students develop technical and team-building skills, leadership and problem-solving skills, and foster self-confidence.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
Make Christmas Day Bright For QC Kids With Davenport Police’s Toy Drive
This weekend, the Davenport Police Department has a great way you can help out local kids who really deserve a good Christmas. On Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th, the police will host their 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser. It will benefit kids and families who are involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
Feeling Jolly? Davenport Hosting A “Christmas In The Village” Celebration This Weekend
An event celebrated for more than 40 years is coming back again THIS WEEKEND to The Village of East Davenport. It features several festivities throughout the Village and lots of free family fun. The Grinch, An Elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a Reindeer will be in the Village and the...
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
Muscatine County Fair Announces Headliner For 2023
The Muscatine County Fair Had some big news to share today! We now know who will be headlining the event. The Muscatine County Fair Board was very excited to announce the headlining musical act for the 2023 Muscatine County Fair in West Liberty, Iowa. The concert this year is on July 22, 2023. With Headliner Josh Turner.
Chicago Woman Robs an Armored Truck on Cities North Side, Gets $100,000
A Chicago woman robbed an armored truck on the cities northside and gets $100,000. WGNTV. This past Monday, 60 year old Carabine-Dierberger noticed a Chase Bank armored truck just sitting there, screaming "rob me." So she did. What a Monday!. The Chase Bank was located in the 5700 block of...
Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal
Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
