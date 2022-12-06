Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
A toast to Fabacher’s: An 1880s family-run New Orleans restaurant grew to have a national reputation
Throughout New Orleans history, you’ll always find a handful of family names that are synonymous with food and beverage of the time. Today, for example, there are the Brennans, the Baquets, the Chases, the Nguyens, the Vaucresssons. One hundred and twenty years ago, that list would have been made...
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
an17.com
D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports
COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
uptownmessenger.com
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine with plans to lease it to local congregation
Hobby Lobby Stores, a national craft-supply retail chain, has purchased the former Valence Street Baptist Church, a historic property on Magazine Street, records show. The NOLA Baptist Church, a fledgling Uptown congregation, plans to lease it from Hobby Lobby, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Kyle Jagers, confirmed on Monday (Dec. 5).
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Touro Infirmary, Military Order, Jefferson Community Foundation, OIC Deb tea
“Honoring Ruth Kullman” beckoned recipients of the invitation extended by the Touro Infirmary Foundation Judah Touro Society for its Award Dinner in the Audubon Tea Room. The honored Ruth “is a respected and valued member of the Touro and LCMC Health family.” Dedication to New Orleans, the Jewish community and to children are further attributes. She and husband Larry were joined at the dinner by their children, Ginny Kullman Johnson and Freddy Kullman.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
rebelexpress.net
Hubig’s A Big Deal
For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
