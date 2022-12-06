ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Eater

New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar

Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
an17.com

D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports

COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Touro Infirmary, Military Order, Jefferson Community Foundation, OIC Deb tea

“Honoring Ruth Kullman” beckoned recipients of the invitation extended by the Touro Infirmary Foundation Judah Touro Society for its Award Dinner in the Audubon Tea Room. The honored Ruth “is a respected and valued member of the Touro and LCMC Health family.” Dedication to New Orleans, the Jewish community and to children are further attributes. She and husband Larry were joined at the dinner by their children, Ginny Kullman Johnson and Freddy Kullman.
LOUISIANA STATE
rebelexpress.net

Hubig’s A Big Deal

For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.

