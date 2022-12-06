Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Joe Montana shares his advice to 49ers QB Brock Purdy
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously this week and shared what advice he'd give Brock Purdy now that he's the starting QB in San Francisco.
Baker Mayfield joining Los Angeles Rams could avert NFL scheduling disaster | Opinion
The Los Angeles Rams have done the NFL's schedule makers a solid. Thursday night, they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup of two of the league's most disappointing teams – hardly the kind of showcase new streaming partner Prime Video would have hoped for. And, sure, the...
Baker Mayfield may be a mediocre quarterback, but he's entertaining
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Baker Mayfield is a certified NFL Draft bust. We can say that with absolute certainty after the Cleveland Browns selected him first overall in 2018. But we can also say that...
Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson, who never played a game with team
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Friday, two weeks after claiming the former Los Angeles Rams starter. Henderson, 25, never played a game with the Jaguars after he was claimed on Nov. 23. The running back was declared inactive both weeks he spent with Jacksonville and was listed as questionable in Week 13 due to an illness.
Baker Mayfield rallies Los Angeles Rams past Las Vegas Raiders in final minute
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Clinching scenarios for NFL playoff picture: Which teams can lock up postseason spot in Week 14?
Two teams can clinch division titles in Week 14, and neither is named the Philadelphia Eagles. By the time Sunday night arrives, both the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs could be popping champagne for their respective NFC North and AFC West titles. Philadelphia, currently the No. 1 seed in...
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will try to make it 4 wins in a row when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Raiders vs. Ramsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money
There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let's find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 14 odds, here is a "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
'Not even close to bitter:' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts
Back with his wife, Linda, to continue the work they began with their foundation, kNot Today, on the east side of Indianapolis early in his coaching tenure with the Colts. One month, to the day, after Reich was fired as the team’s head coach with a 40-33-1 record, cutting short a tenure he’d hoped would be much longer.
49ers legend Joe Montana explains how Kyle Shanahan can win games with Brock Purdy
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously this week and shared his thoughts on what Kyle Shanahan can do to help Brock Purdy as the starter in San Francsico.
Vikings' success might be difficult to understand, but win total isn't a fluke | Opinion
The most basic statistics say the Minnesota Vikings shouldn't be this good. The advanced stats provide even more evidence that this success isn't sustainable. The majority of national experts have declared that what we are seeing is more fluke than fact. Yet, 13 weeks into the season the Vikings are...
Vikings, Giants and more NFL Week 14 picks | Lorenzo's Locks
Lorenzo Reyes is back with his picks for NFL Week 14. Find out which matchups he loves, and which ones he's fading.
