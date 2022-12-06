ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marconews.com

Baker Mayfield may be a mediocre quarterback, but he's entertaining

This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Baker Mayfield is a certified NFL Draft bust. We can say that with absolute certainty after the Cleveland Browns selected him first overall in 2018. But we can also say that...
Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson, who never played a game with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Friday, two weeks after claiming the former Los Angeles Rams starter. Henderson, 25, never played a game with the Jaguars after he was claimed on Nov. 23. The running back was declared inactive both weeks he spent with Jacksonville and was listed as questionable in Week 13 due to an illness.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will try to make it 4 wins in a row when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Raiders vs. Ramsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money

There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let's find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 14 odds, here is a "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.

