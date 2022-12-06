ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints

As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
New York Post

Saquon Barkley’s mother has helped him through rough times

Tonya Johnson didn’t need her wildest imagination to envision this kind of comeback season from her son, Saquon Barkley. “I believe everybody and anybody can come back from something,” Tonya told The Post. “It wasn’t life-threatening. You have some people who have stuff that’s life-threatening — ‘OK you have six to seven months to live,’ or ‘you’re gonna live.’ And sometimes even people who’ll be given that type of diagnosis, sometimes they surpass what the doctors told them. “So my motto is: All things are possible.” She will be there Sunday at MetLife Stadium when the Bronx-born Barkley, who was limited with a...
Marconews.com

NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money

There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let's find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 14 odds, here is a "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Pewter Report

Bucs Cut WR, Make Roster Moves

A day after the Bucs beat the Saints in dramatic fashion, 17-16, the team parted ways with wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who was Tampa Bay’s primary punt returner. With Rachaad White taking a more prominent role on offense, Darden was also pressed into action as the kick returner. Ironically,...
The Associated Press

Tom Brady gives Bucs some breathing room in tight NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South. That could wind up being crucial with the Bucs (6-6) heading into a tough two-game stretch that has them traveling to NFC West-leading San Francisco this weekend before hosting defending AFC campion Cincinnati the following Sunday. Brady was on the verge of being held without a touchdown pass at home by the Saints for the third straight year when he threw for a pair of TDs in the final three minutes to beat New Orleans 17-16 on Monday night.
