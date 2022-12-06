Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
Saints committed 1 massive mistake in choke job against Bucs
The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 54 minutes of Monday night’s Week 13 game. They were leading 16-3 with five and a half minutes left and somehow managed to blow it and lose 17-16. There was one moment in the fourth quarter where things completely...
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Tom Brady leads record-setting comeback as Buccaneers take down Saints
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to take the lead with three seconds remaining and defeat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on "Monday Night Football." The Bucs overcame the 16-3 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 3:03 and swept the season series...
Saints’ Mark Ingram hit with brutal knee injury update after Monday Night Football disaster
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram had a performance to forget in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, it looks like Ingram might be dealing with something far more serious than a failed second down conversion. The NFL Network’s Ian...
Reports: Atlanta Falcons to bench Marcus Mariota, start Desmond Ridder at quarterback
With the 2022 NFL season rapidly waning and playoff races narrowing, the Atlanta Falcons will reportedly make a major shakeup. According to multiple reports, the team will bench starting quarterback Marcus Mariota following its Week 14 bye and will turn to Desmond Ridder for the rest of the season. Atlanta's...
12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023
They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
'Not even close to bitter:' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts
Back with his wife, Linda, to continue the work they began with their foundation, kNot Today, on the east side of Indianapolis early in his coaching tenure with the Colts. One month, to the day, after Reich was fired as the team’s head coach with a 40-33-1 record, cutting short a tenure he’d hoped would be much longer.
Saquon Barkley’s mother has helped him through rough times
Tonya Johnson didn’t need her wildest imagination to envision this kind of comeback season from her son, Saquon Barkley. “I believe everybody and anybody can come back from something,” Tonya told The Post. “It wasn’t life-threatening. You have some people who have stuff that’s life-threatening — ‘OK you have six to seven months to live,’ or ‘you’re gonna live.’ And sometimes even people who’ll be given that type of diagnosis, sometimes they surpass what the doctors told them. “So my motto is: All things are possible.” She will be there Sunday at MetLife Stadium when the Bronx-born Barkley, who was limited with a...
NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money
There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let's find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 14 odds, here is a "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Making the case for each Heisman Trophy finalist and predictions for where each will finish
A quarterback-only Heisman Trophy ceremony will still have something for everyone. Start with one of the most successful walk-on players in Bowl Subdivision history, Georgia senior Stetson Bennett, a somewhat surprising invitee to the ceremony over Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Michigan running back Blake Corum, among others. TCU senior Max...
49ers legend Joe Montana explains how Kyle Shanahan can win games with Brock Purdy
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously this week and shared his thoughts on what Kyle Shanahan can do to help Brock Purdy as the starter in San Francsico.
Bucs Cut WR, Make Roster Moves
A day after the Bucs beat the Saints in dramatic fashion, 17-16, the team parted ways with wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who was Tampa Bay’s primary punt returner. With Rachaad White taking a more prominent role on offense, Darden was also pressed into action as the kick returner. Ironically,...
Gus Johnson on what makes Georgia football so dominant
Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson talks all things college football with Sports Seriously and tells us about his partnership with Hampton by Hilton.
Tom Brady gives Bucs some breathing room in tight NFC South
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South. That could wind up being crucial with the Bucs (6-6) heading into a tough two-game stretch that has them traveling to NFC West-leading San Francisco this weekend before hosting defending AFC campion Cincinnati the following Sunday. Brady was on the verge of being held without a touchdown pass at home by the Saints for the third straight year when he threw for a pair of TDs in the final three minutes to beat New Orleans 17-16 on Monday night.
Tyler Hudanick to serve as assistant coach for Alex Golesh at USF
Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named head coach at South Florida. “This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams,” Golesh said of becoming USF’s head coach. “We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
