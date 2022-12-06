ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

14850.com

Diner fixture Amelia Wimer passed away Tuesday, her family says

Amelia Wimer, who was born in Newfoundland but who arrived in Ithaca in 1951 and spent decades feeding the community, died peacefully at her home at the age of 90 this Tuesday afternoon. She first worked at Cornell’s Willard Straight Hall dining facility, ran the Boulevard Diner on Taughannock Boulevard in Ithaca’s west end with her husband Bud, and then owned and operated Bud’s Diner, what’s now the Lincoln Street Diner, around the corner from her longtime Fall Creek home.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County

Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
ithaca.com

It’s a Mess — Ithaca’s Continuing Search for Police Chief

Even though Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ final choice for Chief of Police was current Acting Chief of Police John Joly, it looks like former Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin has the most support among the community and the police department to be Ithaca’s next Chief of Police. After...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY

