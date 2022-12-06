Read full article on original website
Related
14850.com
Diner fixture Amelia Wimer passed away Tuesday, her family says
Amelia Wimer, who was born in Newfoundland but who arrived in Ithaca in 1951 and spent decades feeding the community, died peacefully at her home at the age of 90 this Tuesday afternoon. She first worked at Cornell’s Willard Straight Hall dining facility, ran the Boulevard Diner on Taughannock Boulevard in Ithaca’s west end with her husband Bud, and then owned and operated Bud’s Diner, what’s now the Lincoln Street Diner, around the corner from her longtime Fall Creek home.
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
Hunter Busted Shooting 2 Bucks Thanks to His Wife’s Post on Social Media
What started as a congratulation, turned into a police confrontation real quick. Upstate New York hunters have been excited this year to go out every morning for hunting season. Though the weather has been inconsistent, it hasn't stopped them from doing what they love. While sometimes hunters might spend an...
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
NYS Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction Scheduled In Chemung County December 13
CNY – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced an auction of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Pine City, Chemung County will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. For a listing of other New York State auctions to...
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
ithaca.com
It’s a Mess — Ithaca’s Continuing Search for Police Chief
Even though Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ final choice for Chief of Police was current Acting Chief of Police John Joly, it looks like former Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin has the most support among the community and the police department to be Ithaca’s next Chief of Police. After...
whcuradio.com
NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
whcuradio.com
Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
cortlandvoice.com
State Police: County woman allegedly steals items from Walmart
A Cortland County woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly stole items from the Walmart in the town of Cortlandville, according to Friday’s New York State Police (NYSP) report. The report stated that on Nov. 30, Cortnee L. Sims, 30 of Cuyler, scanned a few items that...
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell School Superintendent cleared of all charges after June indictment
The Board of Education has been advised, as expected, that all the charges on which Superintendent Palotti was indicted last June have been dismissed by the Steuben County Court. We are glad to have this part of the legal process behind us, so that we can remain fully focused on...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
Comments / 0