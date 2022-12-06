ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Morgan Beckford Appointed Silkroad Connect Director

Boston, MA — Silkroad announced today the appointment of Morgan Beckford as its first Silkroad Connect Director, beginning immediately. In this newly created position, Beckford will serve as a core member of the organization’s growing education and social impact team. “It fills me with great joy to welcome...
