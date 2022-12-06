Read full article on original website
Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘La Forza del Destino’
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its opening night of “La Forza del Destino.”. The company said, “Anna Netrebko, unwell, has canceled the first performance on Dec. 12, 2022. As a result, Anna Pirozzi will sing the role and make her house debut earlier than expected.
Metropolitan Opera Proceeds with ‘The Hours’ Live in HD in Midst of Cyberattack
The Metropolitan Opera has announced that in the midst of its cyberattack, the company will still showcase “The Hours” in HD. The company said that the Live in HD transmission will take place as scheduled but the Live at Home stream presentation will be impacted due to the Met’s system issues.
Orchestra Philharmonique et Choeur des Melomanes to Present Concert Staging of ‘La Boheme’
On January 20, 2023, the Orchestra Philharmonique et Choeur des Melomanes will open their year with Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. Held at the Maison Symphonique, this concert staging will feature tenor Andrew Haji as Rodolfo and soprano Myriam Leblanc as Mimi, joined by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.
Watch This Before the Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Fedora’ & ‘The Magic Flute’
This month the Metropolitan Opera celebrates the holiday season with three productions opening. So we will continue our series that introduces newcomers to opera through film. Opera can be daunting and while some works are more well-known than others, those that have never been to the opera, don’t have the same connection to certain works as traditional operagoers do.
Teatro alla Scala to Open 2023-24 Season with ‘Don Carlo’
The Teatro ala Scala has announced that it will open its 2023-24 season with a production of “Don Carlo.”. The news comes a few days after the legendary theater opened its 2022-23 season with “Boris Godunov” in the midst of protests. According to maestro Riccardo Chailly, the connection between “Boris Godunov” and “Don Carlo” was that Mussorgsky was listening to Verdi’s opera when he was writing his own.
Yonghoon Lee & J’Nai Bridges Headline Seattle Opera’s Upcoming ‘Samson and Delilah’
On January 20, 2023, Seattle Opera will present Saint-Saens’ “Samson and Delilah” for the first time since 1965. This concert staging will feature acclaimed artists tenor Yonghoon Lee and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges in the title roles, with both making their company debuts. Seattle Symphony Conductor Emeritus...
German & Austrian Works Featured in San Francisco Opera’s Fourth Installment of ‘Streaming the First Century’
San Francisco Opera is set to continue their centennial celebration with the fourth installment of their “Streaming the First Century” platform. This edition features a number of German and Austrian composers, including Strauss’ “Salome” and “Elektra,” Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt,” excerpts from Wagner’s “Die Walkure,” Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and Beethoven’s “Fildelio.” Each session explores SFO’s repertoire over the last 100 years, offering historic performance recordings, interviews, and contemporary conversations.
Tippett Rise Art Center Announces 2023 Season
The Tippett Rise Art Center has announced its 2023 season. “After being isolated for the long years of the pandemic, being together in the Olivier Music Barn had an otherworldly feeling for everyone this past summer. Music seemed truer than usual,” said Peter and Cathy Halstead, co-founders of Tippet Rise Art Center, in an official press statement. “This coming season, we’re going to have both the deep-grounded masterpieces of the past, but also emerging musicians and composers with new approaches to the same profound truths. We will present two new installations, sculptures by artists we have long admired, Alexander Liberman and Louise Nevelson, both born in Ukraine, whose vast steel compositions evoke not only the Industrial Revolution but also the celestial ratios hidden by ancient civilizations in Mayan temples and Tibetan mandala.”
Julia Bullock & Salome Jicia Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to experience the debut albums of major stars and ensembles as well as the world premiere video recording of a Bellini opera. Here is a look at the releases from this week that you simply cannot miss. Walking in the Dark. Julia Bullock makes her...
‘Many Many Women’ to Open S.E.M. Ensemble Christmas Concert at Paula Cooper Gallery
The Orchestra of the S.E.M Ensemble and the Paula Cooper Gallery will present an annual Christmas-time Concert on Dec. 11, 2022. The showcase will open with 60-minute performance of Petr Kotik’s “Many Many Women.” After the intermission, there will be music by Rameau, Pauline Oliveros, and John Cage.
Connecticut Virtuosi to Present 2022 Polish Christmas Concert
The Connecticut Virtuosi will present its Annual Polish Christmas Concert at Central Connecticut University on Dec. 11, 2022. Soprano Jurate Svedaite-Waller will headline, performing Christmas arias and songs. Joining her will be the Moniuszko Choir and conductor Hugh Keelan. The showcase will also feature Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s Violin Concert in A Major, Op. 8, with Adrian Sylveen as the soloist.
Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine to Present ‘Early Music New York: A Baroque Christmas’
Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine is set to present “Early Music New York: A Baroque Christmas.”. The showcase, which opens on Dec. 11 and runs throughout Dec. 25, will feature a wide-ranging program of music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar, and Marco da Gagliano, as well as English Broadsides and Scottish airs.
Donizetti Festival 2022 Review: L’aio nell’imbarazzo
Alex Esposito & Alessandro Corbelli Shine in Donizetti Festival’s Sandbox. (Credits Gianfranco Rota) This year’s edition of the Donizetti Opera Festival is yet another perfect example of how much diversity there can be in the repertoire of one great Italian composer. As with every previous year, as I...
Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos
On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
