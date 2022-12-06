Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon
Earthquakes are shaking up the states.(egon69/iStock) A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
msn.com
Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money
The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Comments / 0