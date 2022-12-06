The Tippett Rise Art Center has announced its 2023 season. “After being isolated for the long years of the pandemic, being together in the Olivier Music Barn had an otherworldly feeling for everyone this past summer. Music seemed truer than usual,” said Peter and Cathy Halstead, co-founders of Tippet Rise Art Center, in an official press statement. “This coming season, we’re going to have both the deep-grounded masterpieces of the past, but also emerging musicians and composers with new approaches to the same profound truths. We will present two new installations, sculptures by artists we have long admired, Alexander Liberman and Louise Nevelson, both born in Ukraine, whose vast steel compositions evoke not only the Industrial Revolution but also the celestial ratios hidden by ancient civilizations in Mayan temples and Tibetan mandala.”

