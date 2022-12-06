Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘La Forza del Destino’
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its opening night of “La Forza del Destino.”. The company said, “Anna Netrebko, unwell, has canceled the first performance on Dec. 12, 2022. As a result, Anna Pirozzi will sing the role and make her house debut earlier than expected.
operawire.com
SAS Performing Arts Company Announces 2022 Winners
The New Jersey-based SAS Performing Arts Company has announced the winners of its third annual competition. The final took place on Dec. 3 and featured 16 singers. First prize went to soprano Magdalena Kuzma with the second place given to mezzo-soprano Stephanie Doche. Third prize went to mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali.
operawire.com
New York City Announces ‘An Evening of Caroling’
The New York City Opera is set to present “An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryan Park” on Dec. 13, 2022. The concert, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will be led by music director and pianist Kathryn Olander and will feature performances by soprano Kate Fruchterman, mezzo-soprano Elissa Pfaender, tenor Victor Starsky, and bass Kevin Thompson.
operawire.com
‘Many Many Women’ to Open S.E.M. Ensemble Christmas Concert at Paula Cooper Gallery
The Orchestra of the S.E.M Ensemble and the Paula Cooper Gallery will present an annual Christmas-time Concert on Dec. 11, 2022. The showcase will open with 60-minute performance of Petr Kotik’s “Many Many Women.” After the intermission, there will be music by Rameau, Pauline Oliveros, and John Cage.
operawire.com
Julia Bullock & Salome Jicia Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to experience the debut albums of major stars and ensembles as well as the world premiere video recording of a Bellini opera. Here is a look at the releases from this week that you simply cannot miss. Walking in the Dark. Julia Bullock makes her...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Update to Ticket Sales in Midst of Cyberattack
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a ticket update while it is under cyberattack. The company took to social media and said, “while the cyberattack against the Met continues to impact our website and ticketing systems, we are grateful to our friends at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, who have allowed us to offer tickets to select performances through their website.”
operawire.com
Connecticut Virtuosi to Present 2022 Polish Christmas Concert
The Connecticut Virtuosi will present its Annual Polish Christmas Concert at Central Connecticut University on Dec. 11, 2022. Soprano Jurate Svedaite-Waller will headline, performing Christmas arias and songs. Joining her will be the Moniuszko Choir and conductor Hugh Keelan. The showcase will also feature Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s Violin Concert in A Major, Op. 8, with Adrian Sylveen as the soloist.
operawire.com
Orchestra Philharmonique et Choeur des Melomanes to Present Concert Staging of ‘La Boheme’
On January 20, 2023, the Orchestra Philharmonique et Choeur des Melomanes will open their year with Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. Held at the Maison Symphonique, this concert staging will feature tenor Andrew Haji as Rodolfo and soprano Myriam Leblanc as Mimi, joined by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.
operawire.com
German & Austrian Works Featured in San Francisco Opera’s Fourth Installment of ‘Streaming the First Century’
San Francisco Opera is set to continue their centennial celebration with the fourth installment of their “Streaming the First Century” platform. This edition features a number of German and Austrian composers, including Strauss’ “Salome” and “Elektra,” Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt,” excerpts from Wagner’s “Die Walkure,” Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and Beethoven’s “Fildelio.” Each session explores SFO’s repertoire over the last 100 years, offering historic performance recordings, interviews, and contemporary conversations.
operawire.com
Tippett Rise Art Center Announces 2023 Season
The Tippett Rise Art Center has announced its 2023 season. “After being isolated for the long years of the pandemic, being together in the Olivier Music Barn had an otherworldly feeling for everyone this past summer. Music seemed truer than usual,” said Peter and Cathy Halstead, co-founders of Tippet Rise Art Center, in an official press statement. “This coming season, we’re going to have both the deep-grounded masterpieces of the past, but also emerging musicians and composers with new approaches to the same profound truths. We will present two new installations, sculptures by artists we have long admired, Alexander Liberman and Louise Nevelson, both born in Ukraine, whose vast steel compositions evoke not only the Industrial Revolution but also the celestial ratios hidden by ancient civilizations in Mayan temples and Tibetan mandala.”
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know – Soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson
Soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson continues to notch up wonderful reviews for her performances across Ireland with Irish National Opera, Opera Collective Ireland, Blackwater Valley Festival and Wexford Festival Opera. At present, she is on tour with Irish National Opera wowing audiences with her Norina in the company’s riotous “Don Pasquale”...
operawire.com
Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine to Present ‘Early Music New York: A Baroque Christmas’
Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine is set to present “Early Music New York: A Baroque Christmas.”. The showcase, which opens on Dec. 11 and runs throughout Dec. 25, will feature a wide-ranging program of music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar, and Marco da Gagliano, as well as English Broadsides and Scottish airs.
operawire.com
Music at Co-Cath to Showcase Monteverdi’s ‘Vespro della Beata Vergine’
Music at Co-Cath is set to present Monteverdi’s “Vespro della Beata Vergine” on Dec. 9 and 10 in Brooklyn, NY. The showcase, celebrating the Lady of Guadalupe, “La Virgen de las Américas,” will reenact the Virgin’s appearances to Juan Diego, an Aztec. Audiences will hear short Spanish and English readings and performances from 14 singers.
operawire.com
Q & A: Ashi Day on ‘Waking The Witch’ & Contemporary Opera
Composer, librettist, and singer Ashi Day is a composer with a strong penchant for revitalizing opera’s antiquarian stories and gender hierarchy. As one of the seven women to receive funding as part of Opera America’s Opera Grants for Women Composers (OGWC), her present chamber opera project, “Waking the Witch” is scheduled to receive its first workshop performance December 9-10th at the Washington National Opera studios.
operawire.com
Harlem Opera Theater to Present ‘A Christmas Miracle’
Harlem Opera Theater is set to present Mark Fax’s “A Christmas Miracle” on Dec. 10, 2022. The work, which will be presented at church of the Intercession in New York City, will feature baritone Alfred Barclift, soprano Manna K. Jones, and tenor Antonio Chase. Gregory Hopkins, the company’s Artistic Director, will accompany at the piano.
Comments / 0