Holiday Happenings This Weekend
If you need some nudging to get into the holiday spirit, this weekend is for you! There are so many great events in our cities and towns. Below are my top picks, but wanted to let you parents know that Kids' Art Brunches are back at The Ford Tavern and there's a great craft fair at Missituk Elementary School. As always, if you have an event, share it on my event calendar for free!
CertifiKID Deals for Florida Family Fun
In 2020, Macaroni KID merged forces with CertifiKID (seen on Shark Tank!), a nationally-recognized website that offers discounts on kids' activities and family experiences. I've rounded up some of their best current deals for Florida attractions. These would make great Christmas presents or, thinking ahead, spring break trips!. These deals...
Woodhouse Spa Kingston Sponsors Free Personalized Letter from Santa
Woodhouse Spa Kingston has teamed up with the big guy himself, Santa Claus to help bring FREE personalized letters to all the kids on the nice list this year in the Wilkes-Barre area!. Just like Santa, Woodhouse Spa has been working hard to create special gifts for local families! They...
Enter to WIN ~ Christmas in Color Giveaway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
Santa Sightings 2022
It's that time of year! Elves are making mischief, kids are wearing ugly sweaters, and you are making little faces on cheese sticks because we can't bring baked goods to school anymore. (Thank you Covid!) But the big question? Where do we find a good-looking Santa that is Instaworthy? We got you covered!
Don't Miss The Carnival of Lights Featuring "A Castle Christmas"
Head over the the Martin County Fairgrounds every Friday - Sunday, through December 18, 2022, for the Carnival of Lights, a spectacular, holiday lights event! This dazzling, family event features holiday light displays, 150 nativity exhibits, a Nutcracker collection, ceramic Christmas village, a "Non-profit Expo," carnival rides and games, free activities for kids, food trucks, music, live holiday performances by area schools, youth, and talented local musicians, vendors, and more!
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Lehigh Valley (December 9th - 11th)
There's so much to do this month in the Lehigh Valley! So much, in fact, that it wouldn't fit into one monthly bucket list. SO....Macaroni KID is bringing back "5 Things to do This Weekend" for the month of December! Check out the list below!. Support local theater while also...
All aboard for the Polar Express Pajama Party at SW Regional Library
Climb aboard the Polar Express as it pulls into the Southwest Regional Library on Friday, December 16th. Come dressed in your pajamas to this after-hours holiday party where the whole family is invited to stop at stations along the “track” through the Library. Stops include a craft depot, post office, Santa’s workshop, and an ornament station, along with a cookie and hot chocolate pit stop. Look for special appearances by Mrs. Claus, the Polar Express conductor, and the North Pole elves along the way. Children can also ride a kid-sized Polar Express train on the Library grounds (weather permitting), and listen to a reading of The Polar Express.
12 Ways To Make Holiday Memories...Without Spending a Lot of Money
That budget for presents and holiday fun? Let's just say ... it goes quick!. It's a good time to remember: Holiday fun doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, with just a little creativity and planning, it's possible to have a magical holiday season, without going into debt. Here...
January Winter Camps at the Chestermere Rec Centre
Chestermere Before and After School Care is now accepting registrations for their Winter Camp from January 3 - 6, 2023. Daily activities include a baking day, crafts, self-defence training and sports. You may register for one day or the full week. Contact us at 825.735.1956 or Chestermerebeforeafterschool@gmail.com to register. Chestermere...
Week's Top Events 12/9-12/15
Here are MacaroniKID Broomfield's picks for the top things to do in the Broomfield | Erie | Lafayette | Louisville | Superior area with kids 12/9-12/15. Click on the links for all the details!. The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Santa...
Christmas Magic at Your Front Door with The Washington St. Carolers
There truly is nothing like experiencing the magic of Christmas through your children's eyes. Surprise your kids this year with a magical performance that will delight both adults and kids of all ages!. The Washington St. Carolers will bring real-life Christmas Magic to your front door. They cherish the Christmas...
Publisher's Note - December 7 - Time for Hibernation
🌪️ I had to cut myself out of the editorial calendar last week, I had too many great articles to share with you and I just couldn't decide which one to leave out, so I left my Publisher's Note out and I missed all of you! To sum up what you missed, it was a crazy week, like seriously mind bending crazy, and I'm glad it's over.
Celebrate the Holidays with Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Thornton
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Thornton (near 144th and I-25) is ready to make celebrating the holidays easy. Whether you're looking for a place to gather or a special gift to give, they've got you covered!. 🧑🍳 Holiday Gatherings for All Sizes. Make your holiday gathering easy and...
Clear That Clutter With a Pre-Holiday Toy Clean Out
Want to cut down on the chaos and clutter that comes with Christmas? Get your kids to take part in a pre-Christmas toy purge!. But how do you get your kids to clean out their existing stuff before the new stuff comes in? We have five fun ideas on how to get your tiny pack rats on board with an "out with the old, in with the new" philosophy:
Our Little Foodies is Coming to Boardman Park!
Are you ready to have more fun and less stress during mealtime? The earliest years of our children's lives are so important in establishing healthy habits, especially when it comes to food. The pressure of making sure your kid is getting all the right stuff can make mealtime especially frustrating when they want to reject all the good-for-you-food. So how to you go from stressful to fun meals? Our Little Foodies is here to help!
Cold Weather Fun at The Sports Center of CT
Enjoy the Great Indoors this Winter at The Sports Center of CT!. Ice Skating | Winter Programs | Laser Tag | Kids Kamp-Winter Break. Public Skate from 1:00-2:30pm followed by a Free Holiday Show from 2:30-4:00pm. Reserve Your Tickets for Public Skate here!. Learn to Skate - Enhance your level...
Winter Camp at STEM Martial Arts
Join STEM Martial Arts for an EPIC Week of Winter Camp!. Camp will be held January 2-6 from 9AM to 3PM. Camp is for children ages 5+. The cost is $165 per child*. Use code Macaroni and get $10 off! Camp prices includes a STEM camp shirt. Each day the...
Nutcracker Tea Party
Calling all ballerinas! The Dance Effect Performing Arts Center will be hosting a fun-filled Nutcracker Tea Party! Each year dancers (and aspiring dancers!) fall in love with the Nutcracker. Whether your child is enrolled in a ballet class or would just like to try something new- this is the perfect time. Plus, parents will appreciate 2 hours of free time to accomplish all those last minute December check list items! On Wednesday, December 21st children ages 3-8 are invited to the studio for an evening filled with all things Nutcracker- a screening of the Lands of Sweets, ballet class, craft, and holiday cheer.
THIS WEEKEND! Save BIG on Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet 🎄
This Christmas, bring the whole family back to a simpler time with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! The acclaimed holiday tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. The Deal: 20% off Tickets to Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. Discount is valid for all price levels. Use promo code HAPPY.
