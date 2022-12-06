Read full article on original website
Darryl Talley 'Legend of the Game' for Bills vs. Jets
Darryl Talley is getting another shot at being honored in 2022. Prior to the Bills hosting the Browns… Talley was named the “Legend of the Game.”. Then… the game was moved due to a snowstorm. But the team is doing right by him. He was once again...
atozsports.com
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed
Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
Trea Turner details Bryce Harper's role in his decision to join Phillies
New Phillie Trea Turner talked about the role his former teammate Bryce Harper played in him deciding to come to Philadelphia. Harper was the first phone call Turner received after signing his 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies.
NBC Philadelphia
‘I Pictured Myself in This Uniform': Trea Turner Feeling Right at Home With Phillies
Trea Turner, right at home in red pinstripes, is open to hitting anywhere in 'fun' lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Trea Turner looked mighty comfortable in red pinstripes Thursday, and it wasn't because he'd worn them before. (His old college team, the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, wears them.) On the day the superstar shortstop was introduced at Citizens Bank Park, he looked at ease and at home because, well ...
