ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
atozsports.com

Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed

Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘I Pictured Myself in This Uniform': Trea Turner Feeling Right at Home With Phillies

Trea Turner, right at home in red pinstripes, is open to hitting anywhere in 'fun' lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Trea Turner looked mighty comfortable in red pinstripes Thursday, and it wasn't because he'd worn them before. (His old college team, the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, wears them.) On the day the superstar shortstop was introduced at Citizens Bank Park, he looked at ease and at home because, well ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy