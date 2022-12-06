ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone tried auctioning off an EVGA RTX 4090 prototype on eBay

WTF?! An account claiming to represent EVGA put a preproduction RTX 4090 prototype up for auction on eBay yesterday, with the proceeds going to charity. It started a bidding war and shot up to five figures before the listing inexplicably disappeared after about 10 hours. EVGA met with Gamers Nexus...
Android Headlines

Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
TechSpot

Epic Games adds Unreal Engine 5.1 graphical fidelity to Fortnite

Why it matters: Epic Games just launched Fortnite Chapter 4, and with it comes Luman and Nanite support. Considered pillars of Unreal Engine 5, Lumen and Nanite add graphical fidelity to Fortnite that makes a remarkable difference. As you might recall, Nanite vastly expands the number of polygons developers can...
TechSpot

Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB

What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
ZDNet

The best iPad keyboard cases: Logitech vs. Apple vs. Zagg

When you have an iPad, it's important to protect your investment. That's why it's critical that you get the right case for it. However, a case is not just a case anymore. Now you can buy an iPad keyboard case that will not only protect your iPad but also simplify your life with all sorts of features, like storage for your Apple Pencil and trackpads for easier navigation.
TechSpot

The Callisto Protocol gets Steam bombed over its poor PC performance

In brief: Many fans of Dead Space had been excited about the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the horror series that first arrived in 2008. Its reception from critics has generally been better than average, but that's not the case on Steam, where the PC version has been getting review bombed for its abysmal performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have now released a patch to address these issues, though this all feels depressingly familiar.
TechSpot

10 trailers from The Game Awards that left us wanting more

Highly anticipated: Video game trailers are to The Game Awards what commercials are to the Super Bowl. Some people only watch to catch reveals of unannounced games and updates on those they are waiting for and could care less about who won what. So in traditional fashion, we picked out some of our favorites to share with those who might have missed the show (above).
GAMINGbible

Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off

It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
TechRadar

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has the full package: great looks, handles work and play like a boss, thin and light, an amazing OLED touchscreen, a solid sound system - the list goes on. Too bad it's so difficult to actually buy one!. Pros. +. Stunning, thin, lightweight.
notebookcheck.net

ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches

The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
TechSpot

TechSpot

