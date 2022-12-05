Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
chevydetroit.com
Trust these markets for your holiday feast
Hosting a holiday party comes with a long list of things to do and prepare, but one of the most important ones is centered around food. Gathering around the table or kitchen island with friends and family is a tradition many of us repeat year after year. For many of us, specific food-related traditions are at the core of our holiday memories because we only see these items once or twice a year. We’re really lucky to have a ton of local butchers, markets, and specialty stores in Metro Detroit to get these important food items for the holidays. Here are the places you want to go when doing your holiday party food shopping.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Lights, reindeer, fireworks! 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Holiday- and winter-themed activities in metro Detroit this weekend include a festival in Detroit's Mexicantown neighborhood, strolling music in Northville and a home tour in Rochester Hills. Here's whats in store Dec. 9-11. Southwest Holiday Fest. Free winter-themed activities at shops, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in southwest Detroit are...
8 Michigan holiday destinations enjoy with friends, family
While it's not exactly beach weather, it's looking like a white Christmas with plenty of fun — inside and out. From Frankenmuth to Campus Martius, there are a ton of holiday activities for families, friends, and couples. Here is a guide: ...
wcsx.com
Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home
Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game
Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years but still, we’ll take it
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
MetroTimes
This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]
Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend: 12/8 to 12/11
December 8 - 11 Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, Lighthouse Artspace Detroit. Enjoy this holiday favorite in a whole new and magical way! This classic tale is brought to life with large scale immersive projections set to the enchanting music by Tchaikovsky. Meet a life size Nutcracker, explore countless photo ops and more. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Thrillist
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
Dawn Patterson joyful about the Socialite Detroit Fabulous Holiday Experience
Socialite Detroit will host their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Dec. 10, 2022. This year, they will be benefiting Oakland Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering communities of color. Dawn Patterson will be one of the hosts for the event and spoke with rolling out about the...
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently
(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates.
utv44.com
Popeye's location closed after viral roach video
DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — This story is tough to stomach. A Popeye's restaurant in Detroit closed Tuesday after a video surfaced showing roaches crawling over a number of to go orders. The location is now undergoing a thorough cleaning:. "I am at Popeyes y'all. Popeyes at Warren and Conner....
fox2detroit.com
Massive Christmas lights display in Dearborn Heights
A Dearborn Heights man is taking his light display to the next level this Christmas. You can find the lights in the area of Colgate and Hipp.
nomadlawyer.org
Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
For $750K This Marine City Home Can Give You Big Hallmark Movie Vibes
Just picture it...small town, snow falling, long lost love waiting on the porch, oh, and there's a dog. It's pretty much the plot of just about every Hallmark movie we love, but we found a historic home that can make it a reality. The historic "Heather House" in Marine City,...
Comments / 0