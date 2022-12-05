ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chevydetroit.com

Trust these markets for your holiday feast

Hosting a holiday party comes with a long list of things to do and prepare, but one of the most important ones is centered around food. Gathering around the table or kitchen island with friends and family is a tradition many of us repeat year after year. For many of us, specific food-related traditions are at the core of our holiday memories because we only see these items once or twice a year. We’re really lucky to have a ton of local butchers, markets, and specialty stores in Metro Detroit to get these important food items for the holidays. Here are the places you want to go when doing your holiday party food shopping.
wcsx.com

Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home

Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
1470 WFNT

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
MetroTimes

This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]

Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend: 12/8 to 12/11

December 8 - 11 Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, Lighthouse Artspace Detroit. Enjoy this holiday favorite in a whole new and magical way! This classic tale is brought to life with large scale immersive projections set to the enchanting music by Tchaikovsky. Meet a life size Nutcracker, explore countless photo ops and more. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
CBS Detroit

Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently

(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates. 
utv44.com

Popeye's location closed after viral roach video

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — This story is tough to stomach. A Popeye's restaurant in Detroit closed Tuesday after a video surfaced showing roaches crawling over a number of to go orders. The location is now undergoing a thorough cleaning:. "I am at Popeyes y'all. Popeyes at Warren and Conner....
nomadlawyer.org

Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
