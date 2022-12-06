Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
A bill would provide tax relief for property owners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based...
usf.edu
Report: ‘Long-term solutions’ are needed for Florida’s insurance market
The AM Best report focused, in part, on reinsurance, which is backup coverage that insurers buy to help pay claims for such things as hurricanes. Florida-based carriers rely heavily on reinsurance, but prices have soared and coverage has become harder to find. With Florida lawmakers poised to start a special...
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
usf.edu
Florida's 350-mile long reef tract is now shrinking faster than it's growing
The largest wellness check ever performed on Florida’s ailing reef tract has reached a dire conclusion: The tract is in a “net erosional state” and shrinking faster than it’s growing. The study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and University of Miami’s Cooperative Institute for...
usf.edu
Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine extends the comment period for proposed gender care ban
Members of the public have another few weeks to submit comments to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine about a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth. The board extended the comment period after correcting an error. The board originally listed the wrong email address for executive director Danielle...
usf.edu
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gives update on power outages after grid attack
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about the state of power outages in Moore County after an attack on two electrical substations. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Comments / 0