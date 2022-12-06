Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin has died, aged 70.The actor, who is als known for his appearance in sitcom Happy Days, had spent just under four weeks in an intensive care unit due to Covid-19 complications.According to Tribune Chronicle, he died “peacefully”. The outlet wrote: “His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”Friedkin, who was four-foot tall, made his screen debut in Carrie Fisher and Chevy Chase film Under the Rainbow in 1981.The following year, he had a small role in Ridley Scott...
