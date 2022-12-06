Read full article on original website
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel Jenkins Robinette. She was married to Donald Lee Davis on April 5, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2022 after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Allman and her brother-in-law, Ronald Allman. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a long-standing member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Duff Street United Methodist Women’s Society. She loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach and sail the sea to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Her greatest enjoyment and purpose came from being a dedicated, loving wife and mother and taking care of her family, who was her whole world. Whenever visiting Harmony at White Oaks, you were often greeted by Don and Patty as they sat outside on the bench. Their bond was inseparable, and they are together again in God’s loving arms. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense-of-humor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Seders presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Davis requests donations be made in her honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle.
Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum
Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum. He was preceded in death by...
William Charles “Bill” Preece
William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace L. Goad Preece, whom he married on June 18, 1964. Also surviving are one son, William K. Preece and his wife Audrey of Fredrick, MD; one daughter, Patricia Preston and her husband Anthony of Leesburg, VA; one grandson, Grant Preston; two sisters, Lynda Fields of Georgia and Dottie Cecil of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Davis, James Preece, Ronald Preece and Barbara Allen. Mr. Preece was a 1955 graduate of Warfield High School in Warfield, KY and was a United States Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bill was a brilliant man and could brighten up anyone’s day with his smile. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Preece will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Ethel Isabella Gulas
Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Gulas and his wife Darletta of Salem and Anthony Gulas of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Betty Gulas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Dominick Gulas and Joseph John Gulas. Ms. Gulas received her Master’s in Education and was a School Teacher for the Wood County Board of Education. She served in the Peace Corps in Alaska for three years, offering her teaching skills to private schools. Ethel adored her cats. She always had cats and would take in strays that chose her as their caretaker. She also loved reading. Ethel was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Ethel’s family request donations be made in her memory to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant
Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant Chad Daniel Tennant, 47, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly due to a blood clot on Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Fairmont on March 29, 1975, a son of the Leslie P and Juanita Leeson Tennant. Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant proudly served his country with honor and pride in the United States Army. Serving three tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Uzbekistan. He received several accommodations and ribbons for his dedicated service. Chad was an avid reader and often donated his books to the needy in the countries that he served. Chad was seldom seen without a coffee cup near his side. He also enjoyed a good craft beer. He was fond of his beloved cat Annie. He is survived by his brother Thomas Michael Ellis II and his wife Audrey of Georgia; one sister Kerri Rose Ellis and fiancé Troy Haddox of Fairmont; several cousins including Sherrie Rice and her husband Josh of Fairmont who considered him her brother; two nephews Eli Ellis and Caleb Rice; he was care giver to his aunt and uncle Emma Jean Heck and the late Henry Dale Heck; a special friend Andrew Mills. In addition to his parents and uncle he was preceded in death by a niece Alexis McKenzie Ellis; uncles Charles Hendershot, Elmer Hendershot, and Jimmy Hendershot and one aunt Eva Jane Thomas. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 09, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Mary Esther Coleman
Mary Esther Coleman, 87, of Fairmont, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Genesis Tygart Center. Mary was a former resident of Marion Unity Apartments for many years. She was born November 21, 1935 in Roxboro, NC. Mary was the daughter of the late Norman and Alma Gerst Holloway.
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4. He talked about the impact of Light Up Night and new projects Bridgeport city officials are working on. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
First at 4 Forum: Tasha Pokrzywa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tasha Pokrzywa with Kennywood Amusement Park joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about Kennywood’s holiday lights, new sweet treats, and the ride lineup. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Weston bridge dedicated to honor serviceman killed in Pearl Harbor
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston dedicated the West Fourth St. bridge over Polk Creek to honor Private Thomas Monroe Wright, who was lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Wright joined the Army Air Corps on July 21st, 1941. He was assigned to the 17th Air Base...
Glenville State students complete teaching internships
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Nine students have completed their student teaching internships for Glenville State University during the Fall 2022 semester. The following senior teacher education students took part in the internship during their final semester at Glenville State:. Stormie Alverson, of Grayson, Kentucky, completed her student teaching in Elementary...
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor. It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss...
Local woman creates “Birthday Blessings” for people in need
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cindy Holbert, of Harrison County, is turning tragedy into an opportunity to put a smile on someone’s face on the one day of the year that’s all about them. “In a deep moment of grieving, I said to the Lord ‘I need to turn...
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Nubby, a one-year-old cat, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
WVU Children’s holds first holiday tree lighting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s hospital held its first tree lighting ceremony. The Community Music Program Minisingers were invited to sing some songs before the tree lighting started. The main event was lighting the tree donated by the West Virginia Loggers Group. The hospital invited six-year-old Lillian...
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
Harrison County Schools to focus on elementary mental health
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One parent reached out to the Harrison County Board of Education regarding what he said was an incident in his daughter’s classroom at Victory Grade School. He asked for help for children struggling with mental health in this instance, for the perpetrator and the victims.
