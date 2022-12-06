Wagner convicted in Pike County massacre; Masterson case declared a mistrial – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Florina Altshiler joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the conviction of George Wagner IV on all counts, a former border patrol agent on trial for the murder of four sex workers, closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, and a mistrial for Danny Masterson after the jury was unable to render a unanimous verdict on any of the charges facing the actor.
