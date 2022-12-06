Read full article on original website
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Bankruptcy Court Judge OKs Up To $124.5M In Financing For RMIT
Reverse mortgage lender & servicer also faces lawsuit over November layoffs. A federal bankruptcy court judge in Delaware has agreed to allow Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT) to obtain additional financing that could total as much as $124.5 million. Judge Mary F. Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Credit Availability Increased In November
The Mortgage Credit Availability Index increased, indicating loosening credit. The Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) rose by 1.4% to 103.4 in November. Mortgage credit availability increased in November according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings To OBX 2022-NQM9 Trust
The pool includes fixed and adjustable-rate loans acquired by Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fitch Ratings said recently it expects to rate the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by OBX 2022-NQM9 Trust. The notes are supported by 643 loans with a total unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $359.4 million as of...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Title Insurer Doma Holdings Cutting 40% Of Staff
Company tells SEC it will reduce its workforce by 515 positions. Doma Holdings Inc., a title insurance company based in San Francisco, plans to cut about 40% of its staff, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. In a notice dated Dec. 2 and filed Tuesday with the...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Granite Mortgage Opens In Minnesota
New operation will be headed by President Brian Fritz. Granite Mortgage of Champlin, Minn., recently opened its doors. A wholly owned subsidiary of Granite Bank, headquartered in Cold Spring, Mont., Granite Mortgage is building on a $240 million-asset bank that's been in existence for over 120 years. In July 2022...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Finance of America To Acquire Assets of AAG
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA), the sixth-largest U.S. reverse mortgage lender by volume, announced Wednesday it plans to acquire assets of the top HECM lender, American Advisors Group. In exchange, FOA will provide AAG with a combination...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New Branch Manager
Kimberly Evers has over two decades of banking experience. Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company, announced the hiring of Kimberly Evers as branch manager for its Fayetteville, N.C., location. In this role, Evers will leverage her 23 years of banking experience to assist customers in obtaining...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Fall For 4th Straight Week
The 4-week decline is the largest since 2008. Freddie Mac said Thursday that mortgage rates continued to fall, posting the largest four-week decline in 14 years. The government-sponsored enterprise said its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) showed:. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.33% as of Thursday, down from 6.49%...
