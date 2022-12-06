Read full article on original website
N.J. wrestlers in the preseason national rankings: 33 wrestlers make the cut
With the wrestling season slated to officially get underway on Dec. 15, plenty of New Jersey wrestlers are turning heads statewide, and nationally. NJ.com takes a look at where the state’s best wrestlers rank nationally, both pound-for-pound and in their respective weight classes.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Dec. 8
Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap
Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
Crawford, Stamm combine for 7 goals when Kearny beats High Point - boys ice hockey
Chris Crawford scored four goals and Aiden Stamm connected for three when Kearny used two four-goal periods to defeat High Point, 9-5, at Secaucus Ice Rink. Crawford, who added two assists, scored the game’s first two goals and Stamm, who had two helpers, came through with the next two to stake Kearny (2-0) to a 4-0 goal in the first period.
Who are top boys basketball steals leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning steals leaders in New Jersey.
Boys Ice Hockey: Moskowitz, Hansen each score twice as Millburn defeats Johnson 5-3
Todd Moskowitz and Bobby Hansen each scored twice as Millburn defeated Johnson 5-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Moskowitz scored both of his goals in the first period as Millburn (1-0) led 2-0 at the first intermission. Hansen scored his first of the night in the second period to put the Millers up 3-0 before Luke Texidor cut the deficit to 3-1 for Johnson.
Tom Hengel of Clearview is NJ.com’s Girls Cross-Country Coach of the Year, 2022
Tom Hengel has been coaching at Clearview High since 1981. It took until 2022 and probably the greatest team in the history of Pioneer athletics across all sports (if one dared to ask him) to capture his first state championship for girls cross-country.
