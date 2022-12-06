Todd Moskowitz and Bobby Hansen each scored twice as Millburn defeated Johnson 5-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Moskowitz scored both of his goals in the first period as Millburn (1-0) led 2-0 at the first intermission. Hansen scored his first of the night in the second period to put the Millers up 3-0 before Luke Texidor cut the deficit to 3-1 for Johnson.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO