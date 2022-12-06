ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap

Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
