Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in
Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari must rattle Eagles’ Jalen Hurts for Giants to pull off upset
The Giants finally got their highly anticipated edge rusher tandem on the field last week. Now, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year pro Azeez Ojulari figure to play a major role in Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Giants are...
Saints’ Cameron Jordan, Bengals’ Jessie Bates III fined
The NFL apparently didn’t take too kindly to a pair of players allegedly attempting to fake injuries during their Week
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry
PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
NFL Week 14 picks: New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots visit quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
How to watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2022 (12/10/22): Free live stream, time, TV, channel, finalists
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony, an award ceremony that celebrates the best college football player in the nation, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 (12/10/22) from the Lincoln Center in New York, New York. Fans can watch the event for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV...
Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game
Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Bulls Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls.
NFL Week 14 picks: Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers Sunday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit quarterback Justin Herbert, head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor
Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
Can Jets’ Zach Wilson be fixed?
Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.
