ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in

Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances

Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
NJ.com

Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry

PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game

Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor

Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Can Jets’ Zach Wilson be fixed?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy