Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.

1 DAY AGO