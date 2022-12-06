ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall

Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

‘Old school’ public servant is a local icon | Letter

Bob Knapp is a Jersey City icon. Over his many, many years of employment for Hudson County and the Welfare Department, he has assisted thousands of citizens and families when in need. Bob is a thoughtful and caring man who loves Jersey City and Hudson County. Just mention a name to Bob and he will tell you what street they resided at and then list all their relatives.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing

A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bethlehem

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
BETHLEHEM, PA
