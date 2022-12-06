Read full article on original website
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall
Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
Valley Wellness has ceremony for mom-and-pop dispensary opening in Raritan
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 1 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey’s newest legal weed store — albeit for medical patients only — opened Friday morning, rounding out a historic year...
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
‘Old school’ public servant is a local icon | Letter
Bob Knapp is a Jersey City icon. Over his many, many years of employment for Hudson County and the Welfare Department, he has assisted thousands of citizens and families when in need. Bob is a thoughtful and caring man who loves Jersey City and Hudson County. Just mention a name to Bob and he will tell you what street they resided at and then list all their relatives.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bethlehem
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
‘Beautiful’ hotel OK’d along Easton’s Centre Square, despite no parking
Easton is in line for its second brand-new hotel being eyed for a 2024 opening. The city’s planning commission on Wednesday night gave final approval with conditions to a seven-story hotel at 1-6 Centre Square. Approval of the proposal from Downtown Easton restaurateur Mick Gjevukaj’s Two Square Properties LLC...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Jersey City’s India Square shopkeepers on edge after recent crimes
It was 4:22 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a person in a black jacket and red pants peeked through one of the glass front doors of the Big Bazar supermarket, located on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square neighborhood. Armed with a brick, he stared into the store...
Easton antique store finds new owner. Bethlehem retailer is closing location.
Last week, Nancy Esposito said that she’s hopeful someone will be taking over her store, Salvage Goods in Easton, and its inventory. Over the weekend, she posted on Facebook that her wish had been granted. Esposito, who is leaving the Downtown Easton antique store to move out of state,...
