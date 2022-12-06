Read full article on original website
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
On Friday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held their second of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl on Monday. Defensive coordinator Trent Bray, Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and defensive backs Kitan Oladapo and Ryan Cooper were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
Freshman center Kennedy Basham was in practice uniform for Friday's afternoon practice. She was also in a full right leg brace as she works her way back from a knee injury suffered last month. Oregon coach Kelly Graves was encouraged by Basham's presence at practice. She finished the day with...
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves spoke for about eight minutes following the team's Friday practice in the lead up to Sunday's home game with Oregon State. Senior guard Endyia Rogers also fielded questions about the rivalry matchup. You can watch videos of both interviews above. Sunday's game is set for...
