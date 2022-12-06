Read full article on original website
Related
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
In the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’, deadlocked enemy forces slog it out
In a smothering fog cloaking the woods of the Donbas, the sound of artillery takes on a spooky, disconnected quality. Guns crack nearby, invisible among the skeletal branches. Shells whicker in the gloom towards the Russian lines around the key city of Bakhmut, distant thuds marking when they hit their targets. When the Russian guns fire back, it’s with a different sound, the crump of incoming fire.
Russia appears to have restocked its supply of Iranian-made suicide drones as it unleashes fresh wave of attacks, reports say
Russia has unleashed a fresh wave of Iranian suicide drone attacks on Ukraine following a three-week hiatus.
Investopedia
Producer Prices Rose More Than Expected in November
Wholesale prices rose faster than expected last month, dampening hopes the Federal Reserve can afford to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November, above estimates of a 0.2% increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. On an annual basis, prices rose 7.4%, decelerating from 8.1% in October but above forecasts of 7.2%. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from a month earlier, or 4.9% year-over-year.
Investopedia
China's COVID Policy Swayed by Foxconn Letter
A letter from the founder of Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest iPhone assembler, may have played a big part in China’s decision to ease its “Zero-COVID” policy. Terry Gou wrote to government leaders last month to plead for fewer restrictions after thousands of workers at Foxconn's...
Comments / 0