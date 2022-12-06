Wholesale prices rose faster than expected last month, dampening hopes the Federal Reserve can afford to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November, above estimates of a 0.2% increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. On an annual basis, prices rose 7.4%, decelerating from 8.1% in October but above forecasts of 7.2%. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from a month earlier, or 4.9% year-over-year.

23 HOURS AGO