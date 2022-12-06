Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Artisans’ Bank donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Artisans’ Bank in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Presenting the check on behalf of Artisans’ Bank was Vice President David Ferguson. The Harry...
Cape Gazette
Beebe Ball Raises $185,000 for Specialty Surgical Hospital
The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised over $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. “A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Kay Young, Beebe Medical...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
Caroling on the Circle brings smiles and food to less fortunate
Spirits will be brighter – and cupboards packed a bit tighter – this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Sussex County community. Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle event Dec. 5, to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate.
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives dogs for adoption event
On a rainy Dec. 7, some sunshine landed at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown with some cuddly cargo. More than 50 dogs were offloaded by volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA in preparation for the organization’s Mega Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/7/22
CAMP Rehoboth Community Center will hold its holiday handmade market from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The event will be the final market of the year, and features LGBTQ+/ally artists and crafts-makers in the Elkins-Archibald Atrium. Entry is free and open to the public.
Cape Gazette
Lefty’s gives $5,000 to local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
Lefty’s Alleys and Eats decided that for Giving Tuesday this year they would give back to local nonprofit organizations that seem to give the most to the community. While Lefty’s received more than 200 submissions, 10 lucky groups were selected to receive a donation and a night of delicious food, great drinks and entertaining games. A total of $5,000 was donated, as each nonprofit received $500.
Cape Gazette
Lige Thomas Harmon, proud veteran
Lige Thomas Harmon, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tom was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon. Tom was a proud U.S. Marine serving...
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
Diane Lee Marshall, retired teacher
Diane Lee Marshall, 66, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home. She was born June 5, 1956, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Stephen and Marjorie (Taylor) Nasko. Diane grew up in the Chester and Wilmington area, and graduated from Concord High School in 1974....
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Fire Department adds committee to help neighbors in need
A newly formed committee of the Lewes Fire Department has been established to lend support to local families who are victims of large-loss fires. H2O, Helping Hands Operation, will provide basic necessities, gift cards for food and clothing and moral support to those who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of losing their home and belongings.
Cape Gazette
Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson
The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
E. Elizabeth R. Murphy, retired nurse
E. Elizabeth "Bette" R. Murphy, 93, of Milton, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was born in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Forrest M. and Elizabeth (Mytinger) Rich. Bette graduated from Wildwood...
