Microsoft promises to bring Call of Duty games to current and future Nintendo consoles

Call of Duty isn't the first title that comes to mind when one thinks of a Nintendo Switch. It has been nearly ten years since any game of the franchise made its way to Nintendo hardware. The Nintendo Switch's sub-par hardware, combined with astronomically large Call of Duty games, makes matters even worse. However, Microsoft wants to make things right with Nintendo, as confirmed by Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer.
Vivaldi 5.6 now available with Mastodon integration

Less than a month ago, Vivaldi became the first web browser to have its Mastodon instance. Existing Vivaldi.net accounts can be used to access social.vivaldi.net, but anyone can visit and join the instance using new credentials. Vivaldi Social uses the company's servers based in Iceland and is fully compliant with EU privacy regulations. Vivaldi 5.6 arrives today as the first browser to integrate Mastodon into the app, but this new release comes with a few other noticeable changes as well.
Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display

It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam

The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
PeakDo's handheld streaming console integrates 60 GHz mmWave tech with ultra-low latency

The handheld console market has been getting a bit crowded lately, especially with all the Steam Deck competitors produced in SEA, but it looks like there is still room for experiments when it comes to portable streaming devices. Chinese company PeakDo is planning to introduce a handheld console which can stream games directly from a PC or console rather than via a game streaming service. PeakDo is among the prominent providers of 60 GHz mmWave technology that allows ultra-low latency video streaming between compatible devices over a distance of up to 100 feet, and the company is now crowdfunding its endeavor to integrate this technology with a handheld console.
Anbernic RG35XX: New gaming handheld showcased with retro Game Boy and SNES design

Anbernic has released plenty of gaming handhelds this year, with the company introducing the RG505 and RG353M last month alone. Now, it has presented the RG35XX, which is apparently the device’s final name. As its name implies, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch display, which is said to be an IPS panel. Additionally, the small display is thought to operate at 640 x 480 pixels in a 4:3 aspect ratio, mirroring other recent Anbernic gaming handhelds.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 receive price reductions in Europe and UK

The RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are a little over two months old, but NVIDIA has already sought to reduce the MSRP of both Founders Edition SKUs in Europe and the UK. Originally, NVIDIA charged €1,469 for the RTX 4080 Founders Edition, a significant generational price jump from its predecessor. For reference, NVIDIA priced the RTX 3080 FE at €699, although stock scarcity prevented most people from securing any RTX 3080 at MSRP.
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide

Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop

Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.

