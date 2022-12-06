Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Best gaming PC deals for December 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more
Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
Apple Insider
Deals: save $200 on Apple's M1 Ultra Mac Studio with 64GB RAM, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'shigh-end Mac Studio with the powerful M1 Ultra chip, 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is at the lowest price seen this holiday season, dipping to $3,799. The $200 discount is courtesy of Apple...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
PC Magazine
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit ('Raptor Canyon') Review
For years, Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line was synonymous with small, featuring diminutive designs that helped establish the mini PC category. But as the NUC family grew to include gaming desktops, models have grown first to the size of a paperback novel, then a toaster. The latest, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (starts at $1,179; $1,549 for the Core i9 model tested) sets aside the tiny chassis entirely, with a small-form-factor tower that's just under 14 liters in volume, accommodating the latest 12-inch, triple-slot graphics cards. Codenamed "Raptor Canyon" before release, this NUC pushes Intel's gaming prowess to the limit, with every piece designed for max performance.
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Samsung's new GDDR7 graphics memory delivers 50% more bandwidth thanks to PAM
That's pulse-amplitude modulation, don't you know...
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
notebookcheck.net
Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers
Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
notebookcheck.net
Early specs of the 20-inch foldable MacBook display tipped as Apple may be testing it for launch after the OLED iPad
While Apple may have given up on the whole foldable iPhone idea as it has determined that the current form factor does do job nicely, it is still starting to probe for larger devices with foldable displays, including a 20-inch MacBook whose screen may get to about 15 inches when closed, reports Korean media.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB
What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
reviewed.com
HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is pleasant to use, but it’s far too expensive
The last official Google Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, was released in 2019 and hasn’t received a hardware update since. Various laptop makers have since tried to fill the gap left by Google’s absence. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is an alluring alternative with a big touchscreen, solid performance, and lengthy battery life, but its price makes it a tough sell—especially when it’s possible to obtain much better performance in less expensive Windows and macOS devices.
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
Gear Patrol
Twice as Powerful as Its Predecessor, Meet the XPS 13 Plus Laptop
Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus features 12th Gen Intel® Core™, which gives the laptop twice the processing power of previous models. Its improved battery technology offers longer-lasting charges in an overall lightweight design. New, edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays simplify the computer’s overall design and offer a sleek, harmonious viewing and work surface. Combining peak speed, performance and mobility, the XPS 13 Plus is a laptop built around faster interactions. It’s designed to enable users to create and maneuver with ease, no matter the task at hand. Razor-thin and weighing just 2.71 pounds, the 13-hour battery can be topped off in just one hour. Couple this with 4K+ resolution, a zero-lattice keyboard and a backlit touch function, and you’ve got a game-changing laptop built for today, tomorrow and every day to come.
Comments / 0