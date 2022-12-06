Read full article on original website
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
Xiaomi announces international launch for Redmi Note 12 series
While Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones in China, the company has also started its teaser campaign for the Redmi Note 12 series in other markets. For reference, Xiaomi has already released the Redmi Note 12 series in China, where it is available as the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition.
Microsoft promises to bring Call of Duty games to current and future Nintendo consoles
Call of Duty isn't the first title that comes to mind when one thinks of a Nintendo Switch. It has been nearly ten years since any game of the franchise made its way to Nintendo hardware. The Nintendo Switch's sub-par hardware, combined with astronomically large Call of Duty games, makes matters even worse. However, Microsoft wants to make things right with Nintendo, as confirmed by Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer.
Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
Xiaomi 13 series launch officially rescheduled for December 11 as Xiaomi releases more promotional images
Xiaomi initially scheduled its next major launch event for December 1. Going by the original plan, the company would've launched its next batch of mobile products in China on that date, but those plans were shelved. Xiaomi has now confirmed a new date for the event, however. As revealed on...
DJI Mini 3: Retailer confirms specifications and European pricing with RC-N1 remote controller bundle
DJI still has not acknowledged the Mini 3 yet, making today's rumoured launch date seem unlikely. However, an Austrian retailer briefly listed the upcoming drone on its website, confirming earlier leaks and European pricing. Contrary to those rumours, the Mini 3 is approximately €250 cheaper than the Mini 3 Pro, with Alza pricing the former at €579, including VAT.
iQOO 11 Pro debuts as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + V2, 50MP main camera and 200W-charging smartphones
IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.
Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers
Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
Early Huawei P60 and Mate 60 series details surface
Recent reports claim Huawei may be set to pull out of the European market. Despite that, it appears the company will continue its usual flagship-phone scheduling next year, with word on the grapevine now providing some information on Huawei's next-gen flagships, the P60 and Mate 60 series. According to leaker...
Wasserstein accessories for Google Nest Doorbell including chime unveiled
Wasserstein has unveiled a range of new accessories for the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). The lineup includes the Wasserstein Doorbell Chime, with five melodies on offer, allowing you to customize your ring. A silent mode enables you to be alerted by flashing LEDs rather than the sound. Plus, the gadget supports connections to up to five receivers, which is ideal for a larger home. The company claims the chime is easy to install, simply needing to be plugged in.
Vivaldi 5.6 now available with Mastodon integration
Less than a month ago, Vivaldi became the first web browser to have its Mastodon instance. Existing Vivaldi.net accounts can be used to access social.vivaldi.net, but anyone can visit and join the instance using new credentials. Vivaldi Social uses the company's servers based in Iceland and is fully compliant with EU privacy regulations. Vivaldi 5.6 arrives today as the first browser to integrate Mastodon into the app, but this new release comes with a few other noticeable changes as well.
Intel Arc driver update v3959 delivers up to a 1.79x performance uplift in certain DX9 titles
Intel's Arc graphics cards were (and still are to some degree) plagued with numerous driver issues. While the company has done a decent-ish job of addressing them through software updates, the Arc cards have a long way to go before they can disrupt the AMD/Nvidia duopoly. The latest Intel Arc 3959 driver update addresses one major issue with the graphics cards- sub-par performance in DX9 games.
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
Deal | Geekom Mini IT11 on sale for US$60 off, includes free keyboard and mouse
If you've been hunting for a tiny desktop PC with plenty of power, you may be in luck. Geekom is discounting its Mini IT11 with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 by US$60 now through December 30. This discount is on top of its current sale price. Geekom will also throw in a wireless keyboard and mouse with the purchase.
iQOO 11 launches simultaneously in China, Malaysia and Indonesia as the global edition of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphone
IQOO has taken the unprecedented step of debuting its latest vanilla flagship smartphone internationally, making the 11 official in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the brand's native China. Furthermore, they have been revealed as virtually the same device in either region, except that its new Isle of Man colorway seems to be exclusive to its domestic market.
Huawei Watch Buds: Smartwatch and earbuds 2-in-1 presented with innovative design
Today, Huawei unveiled the Watch Buds, a smartwatch with an innovative design. As it name suggests, the Watch Buds also contain a pair of earbuds, which recharge beneath the device’s round AMOLED display. According to Huawei, the Watch Buds should last up to 3 days between charges too, despite the inclusion of a pair of earbuds.
Google Pixel Fold: New leak shares 360-degree video of company’s first foldable with display specifications and dimensions
@OnLeaks has built on FrontPageTech’s Google Pixel Fold leak, which the latter delivered almost a month ago. Not only has @OnLeaks provided high-resolution renders of Google’s first foldable, but he has also shared dimensions and screen sizes. Specifically, @OnLeaks alleges that the Pixel Fold measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm when unfolded, compared to the 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold4.
24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop
Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Technician offers display modification service for Apple’s latest flagship iPhone
An alleged iPhone technician has decided to offer an intriguing modification service for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s premier iPhone, until autumn 2023 rolls around. Tweeting as @lipilipsi, the technician claims that people can send in iPhone 14 Pro Max units to have their flat displays swapped for curved ones. As the videos embedded below appear to demonstrate, the iPhone 14 Pro Max works just as well with a curved display as with a flat one, although the modified model has a thinner stainless steel frame to accommodate the curved glass.
