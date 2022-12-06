Read full article on original website
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe.
In a surprising sighting this week, an 8-foot American crocodile was seen in Central Florida–where they are rare. On Sunday, the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of a large reptile relaxing on the beach in front of the Barrier Island Center. The program called the encounter a “rare sighting” that far north, as Brevard County is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. “American Crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range,” the program captioned the image on Facebook.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County sheriff is scheduled to discuss the conclusion of a yearlong undercover investigation Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Staly will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. >>> STREAM THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE <<<. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The sheriff’s...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Archaeologists think they’ve identified the mystery object that was unearthed by beach erosion caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They think the object, which they believe was buried under more than 5 feet...
A man was arrested after he exposed himself in the parking lot of a Florida gas station.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
Daytona Beach in Florida may be your ideal destination with the vast array of things to do in Daytona for all ages. Whether you’re heading for a weeklong family vacation or a weekend retreat with friends, there’s something for everyone to love. Daytona Beach is well-known for its...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
