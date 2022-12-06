ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Foot Crocodile Spotted Far From Home at Florida Beach

In a surprising sighting this week, an 8-foot American crocodile was seen in Central Florida–where they are rare. On Sunday, the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of a large reptile relaxing on the beach in front of the Barrier Island Center. The program called the encounter a “rare sighting” that far north, as Brevard County is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. “American Crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range,” the program captioned the image on Facebook.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
LAKE MARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Amazing Things To Do In Daytona

Daytona Beach in Florida may be your ideal destination with the vast array of things to do in Daytona for all ages. Whether you’re heading for a weeklong family vacation or a weekend retreat with friends, there’s something for everyone to love. Daytona Beach is well-known for its...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized

An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade

Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy