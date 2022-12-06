Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Must hold or be able to obtain Collections (CS-2) certification. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Lumberton City Council approves proposed Hwy 55 in Highland Park
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council Wednesday voted to approve a conditional rezoning request for the construction of a Hwy 55 restau
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
bladenonline.com
Public Welcome to the Open House For The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown
The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown specializes in cutting, coloring, and styling hair. Crystal Hayes and her daughter Kayla announced they would hold an Open House this coming Monday, December 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 pm. There will be refreshments and door prize drawings for those who attend the Open House....
WECT
Wilmington planning commission votes in favor of rezoning property along Cape Fear River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 7 acres next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge could be developed within the next few years. Cape Fear Development is proposing to build more than 200 residential units and 4,300 square feet of commercial space along Surry Street. The city’s planning commission cleared the...
bladenonline.com
Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday
Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
bladenonline.com
Kiwanis of Elizabethtown Gives Christmas Shopping Spree
In the photo above are the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown members with their President and award winner, Dr. Lisa Bryan. The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown was excited to continue with tradition this past Tuesday. Members of the local civic group met girls from the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BCHNC) Lake Waccamaw campus at Leinwand’s to give them the gift of a shopping spree.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders. You can join Leland Police along with Leland...
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time General Maintenance Worker. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
The State Port Pilot
Two-mile trail could showcase town's 'natural wonders'
A member of a town advisory board has floated a proposal to link existing walkways with a new waterfront trail along the north side of Davis Canal. The proposed Davis Canal Nature Trail would be an easy two-mile stroll from Middleton Avenue to the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at SE 31st Street.
Local electric providers take precautions after Moore County substation attack
LUMBERTON — Local electric utilities providers say they have no reason to believe there is any increased threat to their substations aft
wpde.com
'A scene from a Hallmark movie:' Downtown Laurinburg Christmas displays attract visitors
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — People are traveling near and far to see all of the Christmas decorations and lights in downtown Laurinburg. The festive district even captured the attention of Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper stopped in Laurinburg this week as a part...
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal
A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
County OKs employee raises, hiring bonuses for ‘hard-to-fill’ positions
Sampson County leaders on Monday approved implementing 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, a
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 8:. 1. Home For The Holidays: Friday, 6 p.m., Bladen Community College auditorium. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by clicking here. 2. Turkey Shoot: Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m., 6 B’s Produce, 2763 U.S. 701 South between Clarkton and Elizabethtown....
WECT
New Columbus County commissioners take office, Bullard remains chairman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The winners of the commissioner’s elections in Columbus County took the oath of office and officially took their seats on the board. Commissioner Ricky Bullard was reelected in November, while Scott Floyd and Barbara Featherson are each new members of the board. Absent from...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
