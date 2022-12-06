ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bladenonline.com

TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR

The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Must hold or be able to obtain Collections (CS-2) certification. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Public Welcome to the Open House For The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown

The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown specializes in cutting, coloring, and styling hair. Crystal Hayes and her daughter Kayla announced they would hold an Open House this coming Monday, December 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 pm. There will be refreshments and door prize drawings for those who attend the Open House....
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday

Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
WHITE OAK, NC
bladenonline.com

Kiwanis of Elizabethtown Gives Christmas Shopping Spree

In the photo above are the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown members with their President and award winner, Dr. Lisa Bryan. The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown was excited to continue with tradition this past Tuesday. Members of the local civic group met girls from the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BCHNC) Lake Waccamaw campus at Leinwand’s to give them the gift of a shopping spree.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER

The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time General Maintenance Worker. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
BLADENBORO, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two-mile trail could showcase town's 'natural wonders'

A member of a town advisory board has floated a proposal to link existing walkways with a new waterfront trail along the north side of Davis Canal. The proposed Davis Canal Nature Trail would be an easy two-mile stroll from Middleton Avenue to the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at SE 31st Street.
OAK ISLAND, NC
bladenonline.com

Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal

A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
DUBLIN, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 8:. 1. Home For The Holidays: Friday, 6 p.m., Bladen Community College auditorium. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by clicking here. 2. Turkey Shoot: Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m., 6 B’s Produce, 2763 U.S. 701 South between Clarkton and Elizabethtown....
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WILMINGTON, NC

