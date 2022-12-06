AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 CPUs could go on sale starting January 10

Read full article on original website
Nvidia RTX 6000 48GB Ada Professional GPU Listed at Suggested Retail of $9,999
Nvidia's Ada Lovelace RTX 6000 professional GPU is now listed online with a suggested retail price of $9,999 — more than twice the suggested retail price of its predecessor.
Digital Trends
Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080
Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4080, has not been the smash-hit Nvidia may have been hoping for. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia may be eager to change that. According to a new report, Nvidia may be on the cusp of giving the RTX 4080 a much-needed price adjustment. Will that help it compete against the more reasonably priced AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
G.Skill's new DDR5-8000 RAM is insane, but it costs more than a mid-range GPU
G.Skill just released the new Trident Z5 DDR5 memory module. The unit reaches incredible speeds, but it carries a high price tag.
TechRadar
AMD RX 7900 XTX leak hints at a GPU that threatens Nvidia’s RTX 4080
AMD’s inbound RX 7900 XTX graphics card has been spotted in leaked benchmarks which put the performance of the RDNA 3 flagship in the same ballpark as the RTX 4080 – and as Team Red’s GPU is a fair chunk cheaper, that could have Nvidia worried. As...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
notebookcheck.net
ECC filings reveal ASRock mini PCs with AMD Zen 4 and Intel Raptor Lake support
Now that the desktop market has welcomed AMD’s Zen 4 APUs and the associated X600-series chipsets, as well as Intel’s Gen 13 Raptor Lake processors and the 700-series chipsets, it is time to see some mini PC implementations. We should get some announcements at CES next month, and the first models will most likely roll out in Q1-Q2 2023. Asus is probably going to be first to update its PN mini PC lineup with the latest hardware, but it looks like ASRock could get ahead this time around, as the company already filed product details for next gen DeskMini And DeskMeet models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).
notebookcheck.net
Deal | SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB is 28% off on Amazon
Wireless mechanical keyboards with per-key RGB and fast response times can be quite expensive. At its normal retail price of >US$200, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is one such keyboard. Fortunately, Amazon currently has the device for a cool US$68 off, making the compact keyboard considerably cheaper. Originally launched...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc driver update v3959 delivers up to a 1.79x performance uplift in certain DX9 titles
Intel's Arc graphics cards were (and still are to some degree) plagued with numerous driver issues. While the company has done a decent-ish job of addressing them through software updates, the Arc cards have a long way to go before they can disrupt the AMD/Nvidia duopoly. The latest Intel Arc 3959 driver update addresses one major issue with the graphics cards- sub-par performance in DX9 games.
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
notebookcheck.net
Seemingly final RTX 4070 Ti release date leaks: Nvidia could launch the supposedly rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB on January 5
It has been a tumultuous few months for Nvidia. The company unveiled the RTX 4090 and two RTX 4080 SKUs in October before suddenly canceling the RTX 4080 12 GB following widespread criticism regarding the GPU's performance and price. To make matters worse for Team Green, AMD announced the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX for US$899 and US$999 respectively promising the latter will deliver RTX 4080-rivaling performance for US$200 less.
The best cheap gaming laptop deals in December 2022
A cheap gaming laptop is all about a balance between price and features. Find the best bang for your buck right here.
Intel Confirms Sapphire Rapids Coming to Workstations
Sapphire Rapids coming to workstations rather sooner than later?
notebookcheck.net
Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display
It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080
AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Meizu 20 appears on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Meizu is now thought to be ready to get back in the smartphone game following its acquisition by Geely. The former Chinese-market hit is rumored to once again challenge potential high-end rivals such as the Xiaomi 13 series or X90 Pro+ with flagships called the 20 and 20 Pro next year.
Ars Technica
After more than 5 years, Nvidia’s GTX 1060 is no longer Steam’s most-used GPU
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 was exceptionally well-reviewed when it was released in 2016—offering performance a bit better than previous-generation flagships for a downright reasonable price of $250. PC gamers responded accordingly. Within a year of its release, the 1060 became the most-used GPU in Steam's Hardware and Software Survey, a position it occupied from June 2017 until October 2022.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
