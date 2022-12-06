Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
The Verge
The alert slider lives on in leaked OnePlus 11 render
Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 Pro debuts as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + V2, 50MP main camera and 200W-charging smartphones
IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
knowtechie.com
Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023
With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
notebookcheck.net
Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as an IT pro's ideal supercomputer companion in a laptop form-factor
With its chassis thick enough to proudly sport the multiple vents that augment its triple-heat-sink cooling system, tunable RGB keyboard, ports on 3 sides and total 8.4lb mass, the Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition might match up to the collective-consciousness idea of the classic Alienware laptop. However, according to the OEM, it is in fact a "supercomputer" ready to go with a network engineer or manager to any server and plug right in to get to work right away.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 series launch officially rescheduled for December 11 as Xiaomi releases more promotional images
Xiaomi initially scheduled its next major launch event for December 1. Going by the original plan, the company would've launched its next batch of mobile products in China on that date, but those plans were shelved. Xiaomi has now confirmed a new date for the event, however. As revealed on...
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Solid tablet for less than US$300
With the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi introduces its most affordable tablet to date. The 10.6-inch device starts from US$240 and although it is a lower mid-range tablet, the Redmi model stays true to its name with good features such as a 90-Hz display and an aluminum case. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT launch supply reportedly paltry due to software issues and shipment delays
The release of next-gen Nvidia GPUs hasn’t exactly been what many were hoping for. For instance, the US$1,600 RTX 4090 FE is hard to find at MSRP and the expensive RTX 4080 represents a poor price/performance ratio because of which it doesn’t look like a meaningful upgrade over its predecessor. The stage looks set for AMD to claw back some market share from Team Green.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
notebookcheck.net
Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display
It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 35% off on Amazon
Featuring 12 mm drivers tuned by AKG, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds also come with active noise canceling, long battery life, and always-on voice assistance via Bixby. Currently discounted by up to 35% on Amazon (depending on the color), these earbuds can be acquired for less than US$100.
notebookcheck.net
Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers
Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed
Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.
