Seemingly final RTX 4070 Ti release date leaks: Nvidia could launch the supposedly rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB on January 5

The handheld console market has been getting a bit crowded lately, especially with all the Steam Deck competitors produced in SEA, but it looks like there is still room for experiments when it comes to portable streaming devices. Chinese company PeakDo is planning to introduce a handheld console which can stream games directly from a PC or console rather than via a game streaming service. PeakDo is among the prominent providers of 60 GHz mmWave technology that allows ultra-low latency video streaming between compatible devices over a distance of up to 100 feet, and the company is now crowdfunding its endeavor to integrate this technology with a handheld console.

2 DAYS AGO