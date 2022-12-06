Seemingly final RTX 4070 Ti release date leaks: Nvidia could launch the supposedly rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB on January 5

Read full article on original website
Xiaomi 13 series launch officially rescheduled for December 11 as Xiaomi releases more promotional images
Xiaomi initially scheduled its next major launch event for December 1. Going by the original plan, the company would've launched its next batch of mobile products in China on that date, but those plans were shelved. Xiaomi has now confirmed a new date for the event, however. As revealed on...
Rumor | Meizu 20 appears on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Meizu is now thought to be ready to get back in the smartphone game following its acquisition by Geely. The former Chinese-market hit is rumored to once again challenge potential high-end rivals such as the Xiaomi 13 series or X90 Pro+ with flagships called the 20 and 20 Pro next year.
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT launch supply reportedly paltry due to software issues and shipment delays
The release of next-gen Nvidia GPUs hasn’t exactly been what many were hoping for. For instance, the US$1,600 RTX 4090 FE is hard to find at MSRP and the expensive RTX 4080 represents a poor price/performance ratio because of which it doesn’t look like a meaningful upgrade over its predecessor. The stage looks set for AMD to claw back some market share from Team Green.
iQOO 11 Pro debuts as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + V2, 50MP main camera and 200W-charging smartphones
IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers
Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
Early specs of the 20-inch foldable MacBook display tipped as Apple may be testing it for launch after the OLED iPad
While Apple may have given up on the whole foldable iPhone idea as it has determined that the current form factor does do job nicely, it is still starting to probe for larger devices with foldable displays, including a 20-inch MacBook whose screen may get to about 15 inches when closed, reports Korean media.
Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display
It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
Xiaomi announces international launch for Redmi Note 12 series
While Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones in China, the company has also started its teaser campaign for the Redmi Note 12 series in other markets. For reference, Xiaomi has already released the Redmi Note 12 series in China, where it is available as the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Solid tablet for less than US$300
With the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi introduces its most affordable tablet to date. The 10.6-inch device starts from US$240 and although it is a lower mid-range tablet, the Redmi model stays true to its name with good features such as a 90-Hz display and an aluminum case. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
PeakDo's handheld streaming console integrates 60 GHz mmWave tech with ultra-low latency
The handheld console market has been getting a bit crowded lately, especially with all the Steam Deck competitors produced in SEA, but it looks like there is still room for experiments when it comes to portable streaming devices. Chinese company PeakDo is planning to introduce a handheld console which can stream games directly from a PC or console rather than via a game streaming service. PeakDo is among the prominent providers of 60 GHz mmWave technology that allows ultra-low latency video streaming between compatible devices over a distance of up to 100 feet, and the company is now crowdfunding its endeavor to integrate this technology with a handheld console.
Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed
Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.
Google Pixel Fold: New leak shares 360-degree video of company’s first foldable with display specifications and dimensions
@OnLeaks has built on FrontPageTech’s Google Pixel Fold leak, which the latter delivered almost a month ago. Not only has @OnLeaks provided high-resolution renders of Google’s first foldable, but he has also shared dimensions and screen sizes. Specifically, @OnLeaks alleges that the Pixel Fold measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm when unfolded, compared to the 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Powerful subnotebook from Lenovo - Yoga Slim 7i Pro X
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X could almost be described as a jack of all trades. It combines many qualities that are mutually exclusive in other laptops: it's compact and yet powerful, offers a good screen and superior build quality. It also has good battery runtimes. Review Snippet Laptop...
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Technician offers display modification service for Apple’s latest flagship iPhone
An alleged iPhone technician has decided to offer an intriguing modification service for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s premier iPhone, until autumn 2023 rolls around. Tweeting as @lipilipsi, the technician claims that people can send in iPhone 14 Pro Max units to have their flat displays swapped for curved ones. As the videos embedded below appear to demonstrate, the iPhone 14 Pro Max works just as well with a curved display as with a flat one, although the modified model has a thinner stainless steel frame to accommodate the curved glass.
Apple HomePod mini with 360° audio to launch in new countries in December
Apple has announced that the HomePod mini will be available in more countries, including Sweden, Norway and Finland, from December 13. The device combines a speaker with a smart home hub, running on an Apple S5 chip with integrated software to optimize music playback intelligently. The gadget has a full-frequency driver, two passive drivers and a neodymium magnet. A proprietary waveguide in the speaker's base enables a 360° audio experience.
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 35% off on Amazon
Featuring 12 mm drivers tuned by AKG, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds also come with active noise canceling, long battery life, and always-on voice assistance via Bixby. Currently discounted by up to 35% on Amazon (depending on the color), these earbuds can be acquired for less than US$100.
ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches
The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
