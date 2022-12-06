ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,011,129 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,714 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.84%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,905,377 PCR/NAAT tests, with 37,733 residents testing positive over the last...
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents

Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night

Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
