Eyewitness News
CT health officials urge vaccinations to battle what some call a ‘tripledemic’
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health urged residents to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines before the holidays. It’s part of a push to battle what it called a troubling national trend. All eyes have been on the case numbers of COVID, the flu and RSV.
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,011,129 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,714 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.84%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,905,377 PCR/NAAT tests, with 37,733 residents testing positive over the last...
CT finds troubling student indicators
Connecticut finds troubling student indicators, including a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism and a decrease in the numbers ready to graduate high school
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut academic results show pandemic impact more than just test scores
(WTNH) – Students are still struggling in Connecticut schools following the years of disruption during the pandemic. New academic results released by the Department of Education show the pandemic affected more areas in the classroom and troubling trends inside and outside the classroom. English, math and science scores have all fallen from 2021 to 2022 […]
Weekend Storms Could Bring First Snowfall to the East Coast
Many on the East Coast are hoping to gain some holiday cheer with their potential first snowfall of the winter season. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, residents near the Atlantic coast should receive their first snowflakes. And in some spots, they may have the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents
Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At These Dispensaries
The first recreational-use, hybrid marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Connecticut in January.The state Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday, Dec. 9, that eight licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to open their doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, depending on local z…
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
Health officials: New COVID-19 cases top 4,000 in Connecticut
The positivity rate is 9.5% across the state.
Students across Connecticut wear PJs to school to raise money for children fighting cancer
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A statewide fundraiser started by a 7-year-old is now entering its 12th year in Connecticut. It had restaurants, businesses and schools take casual Friday to the next level for an important cause. Thousands of students across the state walked through their school hallways in pajamas on Friday. The goal was […]
Drivers should prepare for season’s first snowfall
Connecticut residents have been lucky with the lack of snowfall almost two weeks into December, but the upcoming forecast shows that it might be time to break out the shovel, snow boots and, most importantly, the driving skills. According to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Hartford...
Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
NBC Connecticut
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
nepm.org
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
ctexaminer.com
Operation Fuel Expects to Double Heating Assistance with Applications Opening Dec. 19
If funding promised by Gov. Ned Lamont and Eversource come through, Operation Fuel will double the maximum amount of its heating assistance grants and raise its income limits to help more people manage record high prices. Operation Fuel intends to offer grants up to $1,000 to heating customers earning up...
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
