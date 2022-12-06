ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut

Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G

Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
notebookcheck.net

Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display

It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 CPUs could go on sale starting January 10

We reported last month that AMD is likely to release three Ryzen 7000 non-X series CPUs in Q1 2023. The processors which include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600 are rumored to be 65 W parts that have the same core counts as their X series counterparts but with reduced clock speeds and slimmer price tags. Now, courtesy of Wccftech, we have a set release date for the Zen 4 CPUs.
TechSpot

The cyberpunky Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones arrive in March for $949

What just happened? Remember the cyberpunk-style noise-canceling headphones that double as an air-purifying device Dyson unveiled earlier this year? The company has now confirmed more details about the Dyson Zone, including a starting price that might take your breath away: $949. The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones make Razer's Zephyr facemask...
notebookcheck.net

Nothing Phone (2) not launching soon as company confirms massive sales milestone

The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier in the year as Nothing's first smartphone. Since then, rumors have surfaced about the company's plans to launch other phones. Those rumors now look to have been way off the mark with CEO Carl Pei putting paid to any such reports. Taking to his...
money.com

Logitech and Razer Slash Prices on Gaming Keyboards, Headsets, and More

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, or headset, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. Razer and Logitech are both offering some steep discounts on their best models, so you can save big while stocking up on all the gear you need to play your favorite games.

