NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reggie Miller leaves Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker off early list of MVP candidates
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before Monday’s game against Phoenix that Suns All-Star Devin Booker “should be mentioned more in that MVP talk.”. Reggie Miller might disagree. The Hall of Famer and TNT NBA commentator didn’t put Booker on his list of early MVP candidates during Tuesday’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
thecomeback.com
NBA world clowns Phoenix Suns after embarrassing loss
Wednesday featured what seemed to be an excellent cross-conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns. Both teams came into the game as the top seed in their respective conference, but the game did not play out as close as it appeared on paper. Phoenix suffered an embarrassing...
Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike
Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets’ game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets’ 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here.” Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The apparel maker then announced this week that the split would be permanent.
