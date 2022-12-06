Media Advisory: WV School of Osteopathic Medicine Founders Day Celebration featuring Gov. Jim Justice set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Lewisburg

Read full article on original website
Morgan Messenger
Gov. Justice appoints James Bailey as West Virginia Secretary of Commerce
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice this week appointed James Bailey as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. “James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Gov. Justice said. “I have all the confidence in the world that he will do a tremendous . . .
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in […]
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 near 200 Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 200 on Friday as active cases also moved toward 1,000. Officials reported 190 hospitalizations from the virus, up 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 22 people in intensive care (up four) and six people on ventilators (down two).
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Morgan Messenger
West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes.The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.Packages arrive at doors more frequently during the holiday shopping season because of the popularity of online shopping. Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches, so it is important for . . .
Morgan Messenger
’55 Gifts from 55 Counties Gift Guide’ helps residents give a gift from a West Virginia artisan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022 '55 Gifts from 55 Counties Gift Guide' celebrates talent, artistry, and craftsmanship from all across West Virginia. The guide includes description, prices, photos and direct . . .
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Morgan Messenger
West Virginia announces Commercial Metals Company to build $450 million micro steelmaking mill in Berkeley County
WV Press Release SharingCHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and Commercial Metals Company (CMC) today announced that Berkeley County will be the home of the company's fourth micro mill. The facility, projected to cost approximately $450 million, will produce rebar and is projected to begin operations in late 2025. "I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. "We're honored that CMC selected our . . .
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | West Virginia needs to invest its record-setting surplus in its people
West Virginia has a problem that has been coming for a long time. The issue has existed for decades, as coal and surrounding industries left the state. West Virginia’s population is declining. In the last Census, the population in West Virginia dropped by 3.2% — or about 59,000 people...
WSAZ
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
WTRF
Grieving son and daughter plead, “do better” as coal mine plans to cross back under interstate
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Division of Highways says Interstate-70 at the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line is finally opening back up to four lanes in the coming days. For the past 9 months, crews worked to replace the I-70 Stoolfire bridges that were torn down ahead of a coal mine’s longwall mining under the interstate.
Morgan Messenger
WV Legislative Interims: Committee on Health hears Direct Care Taskforce recommendations on workforce recruitment and retention
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health on this week heard Direct Care Taskforce recommendations on methods to drive workforce recruitment and retention. Industry experts asked lawmakers to consider policy recommendations geared toward improving overall healthcare-delivery for West Virginians. Gaylene Miller. Gaylene . ....
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
WDTV
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
