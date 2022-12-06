Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses
Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean. However, the floating naval museum...
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' networking event officially recognized by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An event created to inspire people to pursue their dreams was recognized by The City of Jacksonville this week. A proclamation was issued by the city recognizing Manifesting Over Mimosas as an event that helps facilitate growth and energize the economy through groundbreaking networking opportunities. The...
usf.edu
A flying Confederate banner and apparent window gunshot for Jacksonville's mayor
A bullet appears to have been shot at Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's office window at City Hall this week. As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was investigating Tuesday morning, a charter plane pulled a Confederate flag and banner criticizing the mayor over downtown Jacksonville, repeating a similar stunt before the Nov. 27 Jacksonville Jaguars game.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters
Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
thejaxsonmag.com
Florida Trust Shares First 11 to Save Grant Fund Awards
Noah’s Ark in Palatka (Ennis Davis, AICP) The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation is the state’s nonprofit dedicated to protecting Florida’s extraordinary heritage and history. Founded in 1978, the Florida Trust has collaborated to save irreplaceable Florida treasures like the Historic Florida Capitol and is a statewide partner of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model
Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
Culver’s Plans Hodges Boulevard Location
More Butterburgers and frozen custard are on the way
Jacksonville Daily Record
New home building permits fall 38% in November
The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour
Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
‘It’s hard to understand why it takes 4 months:’ Jacksonville salon owner in limbo after damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When heading to the ‘Curl Up & Dye’ salon in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville, you’ll be greeted by a plywood wall. “We had several people drive up and think we weren’t here,” Roxanne Harris said. “Unfortunately, there were a few people who fell through the cracks with that.”
Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach. Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office...
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting plan
More than 30 invasive, diseased, and dying trees were removed from Bradley Park earlier this year. That resulted in Orange Park residents speaking out against the tree removal.
FDOT issues two Jacksonville traffic detour alerts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued two separate planned detours. Drivers are urged to stay informed of these changes and to slow down during roadwork. I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard detour planned this weekend. As part of FDOT’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS shoots into boys basketball power poll top 20
With the Thanksgiving holiday behind them, the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll can really get down to business and get into the flow of the regular season. And the usual suspects at the top of the regional rankings are all off to fast starts. Providence (Jacksonville), who was...
Comments / 0