ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses

Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters

Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Florida Trust Shares First 11 to Save Grant Fund Awards

Noah’s Ark in Palatka (Ennis Davis, AICP) The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation is the state’s nonprofit dedicated to protecting Florida’s extraordinary heritage and history. Founded in 1978, the Florida Trust has collaborated to save irreplaceable Florida treasures like the Historic Florida Capitol and is a statewide partner of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model

Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New home building permits fall 38% in November

The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour

Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FDOT issues two Jacksonville traffic detour alerts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued two separate planned detours. Drivers are urged to stay informed of these changes and to slow down during roadwork. I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard detour planned this weekend. As part of FDOT’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS shoots into boys basketball power poll top 20

With the Thanksgiving holiday behind them, the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll can really get down to business and get into the flow of the regular season. And the usual suspects at the top of the regional rankings are all off to fast starts. Providence (Jacksonville), who was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy