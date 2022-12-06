Read full article on original website
Missing man sought by Gregg County authorities
LONGVIEW – Officials seek your help finding a missing man. According to our news partner KETK, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven, and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring with him. He was last seen driving a grey 2004 Nissan Altima, license plate MGS0079, and could be headed towards Diana or Gilmer, authorities said. If you see Robinson or his car you can call 903-236-8400.
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault
UPSHUR COUNTY – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation, our news partner KETK reports. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a press release, Buchanan had been convicted of attempted murder in 1993 for shooting two people with a gun. Later that same year, officials said he threatened to kill three other people.. Other offenses involving violence against women were also proven to have been committed by Buchanan, according to the DA’s office. While on parole in 2011, Buchanan was found on a Longview ISD campus with a firearm and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2018 and 2019, officials said evidence showed that Buchanan had burned a woman’s car in Louisiana and also strangled and assaulted another woman. For those convictions, he was sentenced to prison and then released on parole. Buchanan was still on parole when he committed the violent assault against his girlfriend in Upshur County. In total, nine prior convictions were proven, with seven of them being felony sentences.
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputy
TYLER – A Grand Prairie man has been indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a July crash that led to the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Nyabuto’s bond was reduced in October from $750,000 to $500,000. In his request for a bond reduction, his attorney wrote that the night of the crash, Bustos and his fellow deputy “continued their detention of the vehicle they previously stopped for an unreasonably long time due to the fact they were in a moving lane of traffic causing an immediate danger to themselves, the two individuals they had recently detained and anyone else traveling in the northbound lanes of traffic.”
Driver expected to recover following wreck involving train
GILMER — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. According to our news partner KETK, the woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed going north. Shaver said his wife, Charon, saw a woman on the opposite side of the tracks, but it is undetermined if she was waving for her to drive cross. According to David Shaver, when she crossed, both the car and train were moving slowly and collided. The car’s airbags deployed and it is now totaled. She is expected to make a full recovery. Mr. Shaver said he’s grateful that locals responded quickly to make sure his wife was okay.
Emergency warning siren update
LONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.
Rice Road open, northbound lane of Old Bullard Road closed for repairs
TYLER — Tyler city officials say all lanes of traffic are now open on Rice Road between South Broadway and Old Bullard Road — but the northbound lane of Old Bullard north of Rice will remain closed until further notice due to repairs. In the way of further clarification, the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard is open to traffic. The northbound lane of Old Bullard is closed between the Rice Road intersection and the shopping center driveway. Drivers can make a right turn onto Old Bullard Road from Rice Road. Drivers can also make a left turn onto Rice Road from Old Bullard. The far right lane on northbound Old Bullard is the lane that is closed. The middle lane is now the northbound lane. Rice Road was closed Dec. 1 between South Broadway and Old Bullard when a sinkhole was discovered. We’ll keep you up to date as further developments occur.
