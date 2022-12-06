Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
CHICAGO READER
Joy and struggle
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Learn more and get involved at citybureau.org. Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
rejournals.com
McHugh Construction celebrates 125 years in business
Joining an elite group of successful family-run businesses whose work has spanned across two centuries, McHugh Construction has marked its 125-year anniversary by donating $125,000 to a variety of organizations and installing commemorative window displays of some of its most iconic projects throughout history at its headquarters at 1737 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s South Loop.
Black Owned Boutiques to Shop for the Kids this Holiday
Are you still shopping for the kids and stuck on where to find the perfect gifts? We are here to make your shopping a little easier this season. Have fun at these shops while finding the perfect and unique gift for all of the kids in your life. Cakewalk Chicago.
Robert Glasper was a vibe at the City Winery in Chicago
Robert Glasper set up shop at the City Winery in Chicago for a four night residency. Glasper performed eight shows from Nov. 29, 2022 to Dec. 2, 2022. Every night was sold out. The Grammy award-winning musician is true to his jazz roots and creates a vibe that is lighthearted in its application.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Dawn Bringing Southern Classics to East Hyde Park
The new restaurant will replace Piccolo Monda in Summer 2023
Ja’Mal Green responds to attempted bribe to his campaign by aide to Willie Wilson
Ja’Mal Green, candidate for Mayor of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to respond to a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering Green’s aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
House Music Venue Wants To Open In The West Loop But Residents Say Not On Their ‘Quiet’ Block
WEST LOOP — A music venue that would host community programs during the day and operate as a nightclub at night wants to open in the West Loop, but it is off to a rocky start this week after neighbors said they felt blindsided by the project. Business partners...
CHICAGO READER
Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green
This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Chicago police, ATF investigate twisted remains of South Side SUV
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.An explosion on the South Side rocks an entire neighborhood, and as the smoke cleared, neighbors saw the twisted remains of an SUV. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports parts of the vehicle flew in all directions.The explosion so loud, some neighbors in Morgan Park thought it was dynamite going off in their front yard. They're picking up the pieces. Literally.A windshield landed in someone's front walkway. A car door fell in another yard, and even more car parts were found on the sidewalk. The pieces belong to a mangled mess on 109th and Green. "I was on my phone...
2022 Chicago Elite Classic presented great high school basketball
To kick off the 2022-23 high school season, the 11th Annual Chicago Elite Classic was held in Chicago at the “Credit Union 1 Arena” on Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4. The event, powered by Nike, featured some of the best teams in the nation. “To be...
wgnradio.com
Does it matter when you make your mortgage payment?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains when you should make your mortgage payments. David To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
fox32chicago.com
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
Bishop Ford’s former mansion traveled by flatbed on King Drive 45 years ago
Chicago’s iconic Martin Luther King Drive has seen numerous Bud Billiken Parades, festivals, demonstrations and marches in its rich history. But 45 years ago on December 18, 1977, a two-story, 14-room, 120-ton mansion with marble fireplaces was placed on a huge flatbed and driven down King Drive in a dramatic scene that rivaled any showstopping parade float.
